The Banks County High School Leopard football team traveled to Blairsville this past Friday night to face the Union County Panthers, with the final score being 36-14 with a win for the Panthers.
The Leopards came out of the locker room full speed and held the Panthers with tight defense until the end of the first quarter. With 1:06 left on the clock, the Leopards scored after a long drive which began on their own 10-yard line. The Leopards went 90 yards with runs from Kellon Walley, Andrew Shockley, and Bowen Roberts.
Walley took the handoff from the 12-yard line and punched it into the end zone, which gave Banks County the first score of the game. With the addition of the point after attempt, Banks led 7-0.
The Panthers responded quickly with a 70-yard touchdown pass with 56 seconds left in the 1st quarter.
Bank's next offensive drive was halted by the Panthers resulted in a punt. The Panther's punt return gave them excellent field position at the Leopards 15-yard line. One play later, Union completed a 15-yard pass touchdown.
With 9:12 remaining in the 1st half, the score was 14-7, Union County leading.
On Banks County, the fifth offensive possession started at their own 20 after Union punted.
The Leopards strung a fourteen-play drive together with the help of Walley, Shockley, and Roberts, again marching the field for 80 yards.
Roberts took the snap on the 5-yard line and faked the handoff, resulting in a touchdown run. With the point attempt added, Banks tied score 14-14 with 24 seconds left in the 1st half.
After several penalties and 3 attempts to kick the ball off to Panthers, the Leopards gave up field position.
Union County started on the Banks County 48 yard line. Two plays later, Union added 3 points with a field goal.
The score at the end of the half was 17-14, Union leading.
Going into the second half, the Leopards fought but could not stop the offensive drives by Union. Union scored 19 unanswered points. The ending score was 36-14.
Head Coach Jay Reid said of the game, "The kids played hard. But they just ran out of steam at the end. When you run out of gas, you tend to make mistakes because of fatigue. But they never gave up, not one time, which shows how great these kids are. It is hard once you get down, and when you are playing with a limited amount of players, to get back on top".
Players Andrew Shockley and Kellon Walley showed that giving up was not an option during the game.
"Kellon played his best game ever as running back," Reid said. "He was well over 100 yards on the ground and also had a touchdown. He is seeing the field incredibly well, reading the blocks, seeing defenders in the hole. He has incredible vision, as well as making some big plays and muscling through with tackles."
Reid added, "Shockley is not only a dynamic player, but he brings so much versatility, which allows us to do other things. He can make a mistake, but then the next play makes this huge play for us. He can change the momentum in an instant."
The offensive line also played strong for the team.
"It was the first time they have been able to play together in a while," the coach said. "Those five boys are our starting five. They were able to let us run the ball up the middle. They played tough, and it showed."
The team faces Rabun, Riverside, and Elbert this month. With an incredibly tough and competitive schedule, Reid said they will take "every game, one game at a time and use every game as an opportunity to get better."
Reid also stated that, "Rabun is a talented bunch, but we can play our best on any given night. We just have to for every down and every play. We will try hard to eliminate penalties and play more physically. We already have the work ethic in place."
Next week, the Leopards will host Rabun County Wildcats.
