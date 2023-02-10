The Leopards Tennis team aims to reach new heights in this year's competition under the instruction of Coach Natasha Savage, who has been coaching the boys and girls teams for 5 years, and Coach Tanya Butler, who has been coaching for 2 years. They are looking forward to this year with great excitement as their first match of the season draws near.
This season, the team has a mixed bag of players after the graduation of seven seniors.
“We still have some experience on the team,” Coach Savage said. “We also have some newbies and newer kids stepping up in the program.”
At the helm is the team’s senior, Martin Suggs, who played second singles last year.
Last season, the Leopard were the region runner-ups for both the boys and the girls, and they were able to make it to the first round of the State championship. This year, Coach Savage hopes to make another State run, and perhaps see her team go even farther than they did last year.
“The furthest a Banks County tennis team has gone is to the Elite 8 in the State competition,” she said. “We would love to get back to that, and we would obviously love to win a State Championship. I do feel like we will make a State run this year if we work hard and improve every day.”
However, one obstacle has been standing in their way: the weather.
“We’ve had a really tough time just dealing with the weather,” Savage explained. “You can’t play when it rains, so it's been difficult to get some practice in with the courts being wet.”
Regardless of the setback, the team is putting in the effort to go big this year. But Coach Savage admitted that the most important thing isn’t the wins, but fostering the team bond.
“The team may be more excited about the bus rides and going out to eat after matches,” Coach Savage laughed. “But that’s what's most important to me, too, the team bonding. You know, sometimes people will say that their team is a family without really showing it, but I truly think these kids get the gist of family. They really have each other’s backs, and I couldn’t be more proud of the group of kids I have this year.”
The Leopards Tennis team will be hitting the courts at West Hall on February 16 at 4:00 p.m. Make sure to come out and support the team as they enter a new season.
●FEB. 22 - Tallulah Falls @ Home
●FEB. 23 - Lumpkin County @ Home
●MARCH 2 - @ Athens Academy (Region)
●MARCH 6 - Habersham Central @ Home
●MARCH 7 - @ East Jackson (Region)
●MARCH 9 - Providence Christian @ Home (Region)
●MARCH 14 - Fellowship Christian @ Home (Region)
●MARCH 16 - Athens Academy @ Home (Region)
●MARCH 20 - Jefferson @ Home
●MARCH 21 - @ Providence Christian (Region)
●MARCH 23 - East Jackson @ Home (Senior Night) (Region)
●MARCH 27 - @ Fellowship Christian (Region)
●APRIL 11 & 12 - Region Tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.