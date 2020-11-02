The Banks County High School Leopards next football game will be at home Friday night, Nov. 6, against George Walton. The next region game is November 11th in Elbert County.
The Leopards traveled to Rabun last Saturday night. The game was initially scheduled for Friday but was changed due to power outages across the state due to Hurricane Zeta. What proved to be a lopsided game for the Leopards resulted in a score of 71-0 in favor of the Wildcats.
At the start of the first quarter, the Banks County defense forced the Wildcats to punt on their first possession. Rabun County responded quickly by scoring the first touchdown and then followed by a safety. By the end of the first quarter, the score was 15-0.
The Leopards struggled to get things going during the entire first half, and the second quarter produced more TD’s from the Wildcats. Going into the half, Rabun County led 29-0.
Rabun County scored four more times during the third quarter, and by the end of the fourth, Rabun County had 71 points.
Banks County spent most of the night on defense as they fought hard to keep #1 ranked Rabun County out of the end zone. Several players that stood out throughout the game included Carter Stroud, Jasper Miller, Lukas Marlow, Tanner Kaminski, Corey Vickery and Jace Bennett.
