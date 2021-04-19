The state-bound diamond Leopards will host the first round of playoffs next week. The team finished as Region Runner Ups after a heartbreaking loss to Elbert in the final game of the series.
Coach Hart said of the Leopard-Elbert three-game series, "It was an awesome series. Any time you get to play for a region championship in a three-game set, you know that it will be a dog fight. The atmosphere at home and at Elbert County was electric. I'm thankful for our community traveling down and supporting us. We had a huge crowd down there, and it was awesome."
He also added that the coaching staff is more than proud of the players fighting and never giving up until the final out.
"They (players) laid it all on the line, and as a coach, you can't ask for any more from your players," he said. "I'm thankful to be their coach."
The team will focus on getting ready to face Harrelson, the 3 seed from Region 5AA, on April 29.
The Leopards will also face Commerce and Washington Wilkes on April 24.
GAME 1, 4-0 LOSS
In the first of the three-game series, Banks County hosted the Blue Devils of Elbert County to decide the 8AA region champions.
Starting on the mound for the Leopards was Nolan Hill. Hill pitched 6 and a third innings. Hill only walked one and gave up four runs.
Kyler Stancil came in on relief for two-thirds of an inning to close out the game.
Cade Herrin led in hitting for the Leopards with two hits.
The Leopards struggled to string together hits to score against the tough pitching from the Blue Devils.
GAME 2, 10-0 WIN
After the loss at home on Tuesday, Hart's Leopards explode for a shut-out win against the Blue Devils at Elbert County.
Tripp Williams dominated from the mound by controlling the game and allowing zero runs. He only gave up two hits in five innings. Junior Hurler struck out three and commanded the game from the start.
Banks County also started strong offensively, tallying 10 hits for the game. Led by senior Clay Angel, who went two for three with two home runs and batting in four runs.
Bowen Roberts was also hot at the plate, collecting two hits, including a double and three RBIs.
Nolan Hill, Ty Burchett, Cade Herrin, Jonathon Moon, and Wyatt Whitfield also contributed with hits during the game.
Herrin led the defense with three putouts as the Leopards played flawlessly and error-free defense in the field.
Coach Hart commented that the offense set the tone early. Williams was lights out on the hill for the team.
"It was the best that I have seen him throw," added Hart.
Hart also stated that Angel had a huge night with two home runs and Roberts also had a big hit.
"Both of them have been swinging the bat better."
GAME 3, LOSS 4-3
It came down to the last play for the region championship between Banks and Elbert. The game was tied at 3 in the bottom of the 7th when Elbert was able to get a run across the plate and secure the win.
Hart said of the game, "What a game, and what a heartbreaker. These kids were resilient, and they fought until the very end. Ty threw great and played good enough behind him to win the game - unfortunately the breaks didn't go our way, which happens in this game. Hats off to their program. We have a lot to still play for, and I'm excited to continue to prepare and get better."
Burchett pitched the entire game, going 6 and 1/3 innings. He struck out three and gave a phenomenal performance. Burchett kept the Leopards in the game as Banks County's offense hung tight with the Blue Devils bats.
Moon, Angel, Whitfield, Davis and Burchett all contributed at the plate. Burchett, Whitfield, and Williams batted in one run apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.