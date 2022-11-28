The Leopards basketball team spent part of their Thanksgiving break on the court as they competed against Lakeview Academy and North Hall last week. They won against the Lakeview Academy Lions with 71-64, but lost their first game of the season against the North Hall Trojans in a close matchup, with a final score of 63-62. The Leopards are now 4-1 in the season as they prepare for the next two games in the following week.

VS LAKEVIEW ACADEMY: 71-64

