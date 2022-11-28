The Leopards basketball team spent part of their Thanksgiving break on the court as they competed against Lakeview Academy and North Hall last week. They won against the Lakeview Academy Lions with 71-64, but lost their first game of the season against the North Hall Trojans in a close matchup, with a final score of 63-62. The Leopards are now 4-1 in the season as they prepare for the next two games in the following week.
VS LAKEVIEW ACADEMY: 71-64
The Leopards won the away match against the Lakeview Academy Lions on Monday with a final score of 71-64.
Despite the disadvantage of the opponent’s court, Banks County supporters came in droves to see both the girls’ and boys’ teams compete. The student section also arrived with their usual signs and contagious energy, competing along with their favorite team against the student section across the court with shouts and laughter. They had seen the girls’ team pull through with yet another win, and expected the boys’ team to match that effort.
The game was set to begin as the cheerleaders ushered the players onto the court with a flourish of cheers. After a short warm-up and introduction to the crowd, the game began with the tip off and scramble for possession.
The Leopards persevered in the first half of the game, leading the Lions by 11 points by the time the buzzer sounded to signal half-time with 49-38. The third quarter saw a rush of offensive plays by both teams as they racked up points, but the Leopards still pulled through with a 12 point lead of 66-54.
The Lions upped their defensive play in the final eight minutes of the game, determined to prevent the Leopards from gaining any more ground and while closing the gap for a chance at victory. But as the Banks County student section yelled “This is our house!” in the final stretch of the game to encourage their hometown team, the Leopards were also able to shout victory as the final buzzer sounded, leaving the court with a winning score of 71-64.
Kolby Watson was the biggest point-maker of the night with 24 points, along with Mason Adams with 21 points and Aaron Scott with 13 points. Hunter Youngblood, Cade White, and Antonio Gonzalez also contributed to putting points on the scoreboard.
Watson was the two-point leader with six successful attempts, and he also led in three-point shots along with Adams and Youngblood.
Adams led the team throughout the entire game on defense with many successful rebounds and steals. Scott also turned over the ball in the Leopards’ favor with clever steals, especially in the first half. Youngblood, Watson, Gonzalez, and Luke Dale also contributed with rebounds, steals, and blocks.
VS NORTH HALL: 63-62
The Leopards Basketball team lost their first game of the season to the North Hall Trojans with a final score of 63-62.
Much like the Lady Leopards’ encounter with the Trojans, the Leopards’ game with their new adversary was the closest they’ve played this season, with one team leading the other team by a meager one to two points at the end of the quarter. While the Leopards were able to pull ahead momentarily in the third quarter, the Trojans took the win with their last three-point shot in the final minutes of the game, leading the Leopards by one point.
The first quarter proved that both teams were evenly matched as the first eight minutes ended with a tie of 17-17. In the second quarter, the Trojans were able to pull ahead, but the gap they had created was a mere two point lead of 33-31. By half time, it was still anyone’s game as the teams retreated briefly to the locker rooms.
It seemed that by the end of the third quarter, the Leopards could pull through for a very close win with 48-47. They led the Trojans for most of the fourth quarter, but with a final three-point shot on the side of the Trojans, the game was decided in favor of the opposing team, leaving the Leopards with their first loss of the season with 63-62. They now stand at 4-1.
Hunter Youngblood led the team in both three-point shots and points made, with a total of six successful three-point shot attempts and 20 points contributed. Kolby Watson followed close behind with three successful three-point shots and 19 points contributed.
Watson and Mason Adams led in two-point shots, while also making at least one successful three-point shot along with Luke Dale. Aaron Scott and Antonio Gonzalez also put points on the scoreboard towards the team’s final score.
Scott and Adams led the team on defense with rebounds and steals, along with Watson, Youngblood, Dale, and Cade White. Adams especially showed his aggression on defense in the second half of the game, spearheading the effort in both rebounds and steals for the team.
The Leopards basketball team will have a rematch against Jackson County on Tuesday, Nov. 29 on their home court, along with an away game showdown against their cross-town rival Commerce on Friday, Dec. 2. Both games are set to begin at or around 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.