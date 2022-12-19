The Leopards Basketball team won a close game in their much anticipated rematch against the Commerce Tigers on Friday with a final score of 63-58. However, they lost their rematch with the Franklin County Lions on Tuesday after going into overtime with a score of 80-65, as well as their weekend match against the East Forsyth Broncos with 69-59.

The boys and girls basketball teams also held their Coaches vs. Cancer event on Friday night, where it was announced that the teams had raised $5,000 toward the charity.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.