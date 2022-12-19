The Leopards Basketball team won a close game in their much anticipated rematch against the Commerce Tigers on Friday with a final score of 63-58. However, they lost their rematch with the Franklin County Lions on Tuesday after going into overtime with a score of 80-65, as well as their weekend match against the East Forsyth Broncos with 69-59.
The boys and girls basketball teams also held their Coaches vs. Cancer event on Friday night, where it was announced that the teams had raised $5,000 toward the charity.
VS FRANKLIN COUNTY: 80-65
The Leopards lost their rematch to the Franklin County Lions on Tuesday after going into overtime with a final score of 80-65. The team traveled to Carnesville on Tuesday for their rematch against the Lions on their home court. The Leopards won their last matchup, but with the home court advantage now on the Lions’ side, this game would prove to be more challenging. The Leopards and the Lions kept the game so close that they ended up going into overtime with a tied score, but with a final flurry of offensive drives, the Lions ended up gaining the upper hand, winning their rematch with a 15 point lead of 80-65.
“It was definitely a hard-fought game,” said Hunter Carlan, who is one of the assistant coaches for the Banks County Basketball team. “Franklin came out ready to play, but our guys still played their hearts out.”
VS COMMERCE: 63-58
The Leopards won a very close rematch against the Commerce Tigers on Friday with a final score of 63-58.
Banks County basketball fans always attend home matches with high energy and larger-than-life school spirit, but their excitement on Friday night was palpable as they packed into the bleachers on both sides of the gym, awaiting the rematch against Banks County’s most anticipated rival, the Commerce Tigers.
By the time the boys’ match was set to begin, the student section was filled with white t-shirts and flags painted with Commerce’s athletics symbol slashed through, further fueling the rivalry between the two schools that has lasted for decades. Their confidence in the Leopards showed as they waved those flags and ushered the team onto the court with cheers and applause.
However, what was an easy win for the Leopards on Commerce’s court a couple of weeks ago proved to be a challenge on Friday, as they were down in points for a majority of the game. But while Commerce kept pushing farther and farther ahead, the Leopards never lost their tenacity and fighting spirit, which put them in the lead in the final four minutes of the match.
The first quarter ended with a small gap in points, with Commerce leading by four with 19-15. However, things began to heat up as the second quarter ended with a larger gap of eight points with 30-22, adding pressure on the Leopards and encouraging them to heighten their aggression on the court.
Commerce came up with their largest lead in the third quarter with 47-37. It was still a close match, but the nervous tension could be felt all across the gym as Leopard fans hoped and shouted for a comeback. Luckily, the Leopards delivered in the final eight minutes of the game with a rush of successful offensive drives, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The stomps and screams of the Banks County audience reverberated throughout the gym with deafening enthusiasm as the Leopards pulled through with a five point lead to end the match with 63-58.
Mason Adams was the biggest point-maker of the night with 28 points total, followed by Hunter Youngblood with 13 points and Aaron Scott with 10 points. Kolby Watson and Antonio Gonzalez also contributed to the points on the scoreboard.
Adams, Scott, and Watson led the team with two-point shots, while Youngblood was the most successful on the three-point line.
The defensive drive was a team effort, especially in the first half of the game when the Leopards were fighting to keep up in points. However, Gonzalez led the team in the second half of the game with a flurry of steals, rebounds, and offensive rebounds in an aggressive effort to win some points on the board.
VS EAST FORSYTH: 69-59
The Leopards lost their away match against the East Forsyth Broncos on Saturday with a final score of 69-59.
The Leopards began their Christmas holiday with a trip to Gainesville Saturday afternoon to compete against the East Forsyth Broncos. The atmosphere of the gym was in stark contrast to the revelry at their home court the night before, as many of their regular supporters are beginning to enjoy their Christmas break with family. Still, parents, siblings, and some peers came out to support their favorite team regardless of the upcoming holiday season.
The first half was tough for the Leopards as the Broncos ended up leading the second quarter with 42-27. After a break in the locker room, the Leopards ran back onto the court to outscore the Broncos in the second half, but the invigorated effort wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit in points early in the game. Thus, the Broncos won with a 10 point lead on the Leopards with 69-59.
Aaron Scott was the biggest pointmaker for the Leopards with 18 points total, followed by Kolby Watson with 16 points and Mason Adams with 15 points. Hunter Youngblood, Antonio Gonzalez, Cade White, and Luke Dale also contributed to the final score.
The Leopards have one game scheduled next week on Tuesday, Dec. 20 against Rabun County at home. The boys game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
