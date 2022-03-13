This past Friday evening, Banks County took on the Rabun Wildcats for a double-header match up. The Leopards proved to be too strong and dominated against the Wildcats and outscored them by 21-3.
GAME 1, WIN 12-1
Bowen Roberts' solo home run set the tone quickly in the first inning during the first game. By the end of the second, the score was already 4-0. Rabun County scored one run in the top of the third, but that did not stop the Leopards from answering with eight more runs. Rabun responded with one more run; however, the final score was 12-2 in favor of the Leopards.
GAME 2, WIN 9-1
In the second game, the Leopards again dominated with a score of 9-1.
During the first inning, the Wildcats scored their only game run. The Leopards scored two runs in the first, second, fourth, and fifth and scored once in the sixth. The Leopards had nine hits.
During the series, Nolan Angel, Tripp Williams and Cade Herrin all had multiple hits during the series for the Leopards. Cam Cooper, Bowen Roberts, Blake Holcomb and Cam Davis added to the hit totals.
Tripp Williams started was on the mound for the Leopards for game 1. Williams had nine strikeouts. Caine Griffith led the Leopards during the second game. Hunter Heath and Roman Haynes were added to the pitching staff.
Coach Derrick Davis stated that the pitching was solid and consistent.
"Tripp had over nine strikeouts," he said ."Caine came in and held the Wildcats, as well as Hunter Heath. I was equally impressed with Roman. Coming back from an injury is hard, and Roman is one of the hardest-working players. He came in and struck the first batter out."
The Leopards defensively stopped the Wildcats and kept them from scoring on the field. However, the Wildcats struggled to put anything together offensively.
"Cam Davis has played incredibly well at third to save some plays for the team," the coach said. "Nolan Angel has played aggressively, and the defense has meshed well. They have fun together. Freshmen Judd Spears and Cam Cooper have also stepped into their roles. Landen Tench has also played a key role for us both defensively. Both he and Angel have proven to be a handful on the basepath and got several stolen bases for us."
He added, "I know our players are still learning, and they are getting better every game. But, we know that we are clicking."
Davis also credits the team's success to his assistant coaches, Dylan Charles and Eli Copper.
"My assistant coaches are what makes up our team," he said. "Dylan and Eli pick up on little things that make us better. I cannot say enough about them. Players value and respect them."
The team takes on Riverside and Athens Academy this upcoming week.
