The Leopards basketball team traveled to Gainesville on Saturday for their first match-up of the season against the East Hall Vikings. After a fierce battle on the court, the Leopards emerged victorious with a final score of 61-55.
The Banks County crowd roared with excitement as the Leopards took to the court after the girls’ team won against their opponents minutes before. Their supporters had already witnessed one win for the Leopards, and they were ready to see another victory on their heels. With the spectators applauding with every point won and the cheerleaders offering their support from the baseline, the Leopards delivered a win to boost the fans’ pride in their hometown team.
“It’s always good to win the first game, but we definitely have some things we have to improve on,” Coach Ryan Griffin said. “East Hall out-rebounded us significantly and we had way too many turnovers. However, I am proud of our effort and how well we are sharing the ball.”
The team excelled on offense with two-point and three-point shots, as well as free throws. Luke Dale led the team in the second half of the game with four two-point throws, along with Kolby Watson, Cade White, Aaron Scott, Mason Adams, and Andrew Shockley.
Adams led the team in three-point shots with three in total, along with Watson, Dale, Shockley, and Hunter Youngblood. Watson and Shockley led the team in successful free throws.
The team played neck-and-neck with the East Hall Vikings for the majority of the game, but in the last quarter, the Leopards were able to pull ahead with six extra points on the board, guaranteeing their victory at the sound signaling the end of the scoreboard’s final countdown with 61-55.
The Leopards will play Jackson County on Tuesday, Nov. 15, next, as well as a rematch against East Hall at home on Friday, Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.