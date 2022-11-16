The Leopards basketball team traveled to Gainesville on Saturday for their first match-up of the season against the East Hall Vikings. After a fierce battle on the court, the Leopards emerged victorious with a final score of 61-55.

The Banks County crowd roared with excitement as the Leopards took to the court after the girls’ team won against their opponents minutes before. Their supporters had already witnessed one win for the Leopards, and they were ready to see another victory on their heels. With the spectators applauding with every point won and the cheerleaders offering their support from the baseline, the Leopards delivered a win to boost the fans’ pride in their hometown team.

