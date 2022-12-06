The Leopard Wrestlers Returned to Jackson County High School on Friday and Saturday to compete in The Panther Wrestling Tournament, which saw many wrestling teams from across the area come to participate. This time, the Leopards left with five finals placers:
●Mason Dodd won his finals match in the 215 lb division
●Elijah Mullins placed 3rd in the 138 lb division
●Case Hanley placed fourth in the 132 lb division
●CJ Maynard placed fifth in the 113 lb division
●Danny Evans placed sixth in the 144 lb division
The Leopards Wrestlers will be competing at home all next week on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Friday, Dec. 9, in the D. Marlow against Seneca, Madison, East Jackson, Monroe Area, and Elbert.
