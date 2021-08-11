Hunter Caudelle of Lula has signed a a contract to play professional baseball as a team member of the Long Island Ducks (New York) of the Atlantic League.
Caudelle is a pitcher with the 2021 NAIA national champion Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team.
The Long Island Ducks are the current first-half leader of the Atlantic League's North Division. The Atlantic League is an official partner league of Major League Baseball.
Caudelle was a relief pitcher who was called upon to close out games during the Grizzlies' 2021 season. The right hander had five saves, a 2-0 record and an 0.43 earned run average in 15 mound appearances. He struck out 35 opposing batters in 21 innings. Caudelle secured two of GGC's five victories during the 2021 Avista NAIA World Series, including the national championship game against Central Methodist University (Missouri).
Caudelle also earned Association of Independent Institutions all-tournament team accolades during the 2019 season. He had a 6-1 record and 2.44 ERA in eight starting assignments that spring.
For his career, Caudelle had a 10-1 record, seven saves, a 2.63 ERA, and 96 strikeouts in 99.1 innings across his 39 mound appearances. GGC reached the NAIA World Series in all three of his seasons as a Grizzly.
