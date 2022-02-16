Macy Banks of Homer got her first win in a Bobcat uniform Saturday in the Georgia College softball game against Greenville University which doubled as the first win of the season.
Banks (1-0) allowed one earned run on six hits. She also fanned two batters in her complete-game effort.
The Georgia College Softball squad (2-4) took two wins in vastly different fashion over North Greenville University (1-6) Saturday, 10-1 in five innings and 6-5 in nine innings.
The Bobcats had a plethora of offense in game one of the doubleheader, plating 10 runs to take down the Crusaders in five.
The second game of the doubleheader was completed in a nail-biting nine inning walk-off.
Georgia College, a Division II program, is now two-time winners of both the PBC Commissioner's Cup and the league's sportsmanship honor.
