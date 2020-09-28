Banks County volleyball faced a tough week as they faced several opponents, including Rabun, Commerce and Gainesville.
The Lady Leopards finished overall with one win and two losses. Jadelyn McClure was selected the Banks County Volleyball Player of the Match during the previous week’s match against Washington Wilkes.
The Leopards are set to play September 29 at Rabun and will face both Rabun and East Hall.
The last home match of the season will be October 6. Banks County High School would like for all Leopard fans to come and support the ending of a remarkable and historic season, leaders state.
