The Madison County boys’ basketball team had a knack for playing close games with more athletic teams. But Apalachee had more advantages than just athleticism.
Three Wildcats scored at least 16 points and two of them scored in the 20s, leading Apalachee to a 78-59. Adam Metts countered with 26 points of his own and Nolan Hill added 10 points, but the rest of the team combined for 23 points
“We had a tough night tonight,” said head coach Bryan Bird. “We started off playing with them a little bit but I thought Apalachee just competed a little harder than we did. Apalachee did a good job offensively and we just had a hard time staying with them.
“It was one of those games where we just didn’t have that competitive edge that we needed tonight. We have to learn from that because Friday night is when the games really start counting.”
Brayson Hayes scored 25 points for Apalachee and Jamonte Wallace wasn’t far behind with 24 points, but Montee Flahn had the hot hand in the first quarter while the game was still close. Flahn scored 10 points in the first quarter and finished with 16.
Metts matched Flahn nearly shot-for-shot in the opening minutes, scoring 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter. He started the game with a pair of three-pointers, added a three-point play and a short jumper before the buzzer which cut Apalachee’s lead to 18-15.
Flahn and Metts both cooled off in the second quarter. Fortunately for Apalachee, Hayes and Wallace picked up the slack, combining for 18 points. Unfortunately for Madison County, no one matched their effort on its side. The Wildcats opened the quarter with a 15-5 run and finished with an 11-2 run to take a 44-24 lead into halftime.
“We turned the ball over a little bit in the first quarter,” Bird said. “But we started doing a better job against the press. But what happened, I thought, is once we broke the press, we kind of rushed things in the half-court offensively.
“We took some shots that were probably not great shots to defend off of. Some shots can lead to runouts by the other team. I thought we took some bad shots that led to some easy baskets by them. Iyt got them going a little, got their confidence up.”
Madison County prevented Apalachee from adding to its lead in the second half and even outscored them 35-34. However, that’s a minor footnote in a lopsided loss.
“They did a much better job competing in the second half,” he said. “But you can’t wait until the second half to start doing that.”
STEPHENS COUNTY PREVIEW
Stephens County is under new leadership both on the court and on the sideline. New head coach Jeremy Hughes takes over a team which lost its biggest stars to graduation and transfers. The Indians do return three solid contributors from last year, but they don’t have nearly as much height as previous years.
“They’ve got a new coach and they’re playing a little bit different style than they usually have,” Bird said. “We want to be playing our best in February and the games now start affecting what happens in February. We’ve got to refocus and understand we’ve played some really close games and come up on the short end of a lot of them.
Stephens County won all three meetings last season. Only one was decided by more than 10 points, and the last meeting in the region 8-AAAA Tournament was decided by three points (55-52).
LOGANVILLE 56, MADISON COUNTY 53
Madison County once again came out on the wrong side of a close game Saturday at Loganville. The Red Raiders have now lost four games by six points of less.
Madison County started the game with a 9-2 lead and that was the largest lead either team would have for the rest of the game. The Red Devils fought back to cut the score to 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and eventually tied the game 11-11 early in the second quarter.
Madison County built its lead back to 17-11 before a 6-0 Loganville run tied the game. The remaining minutes of the first half featured three ties and four lead chanced. Loganville lead 27-26 at the break. The lead went back-and-forth through the second half. Eventually, Madison County trailed 54-53 with seconds on the clock. Loganville sunk a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 56-53 and the Red Raiders failed to tie the game to force overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.