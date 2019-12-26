Both Madison County basketball teams struggled in their region openers at Stephens County two weeks ago. But since then, the boys' and girls' teams have bounced back and are playing well entering a break for Christmas.
The girls’ team avenged a prior loss to Winder-Barrow before defeating Hart County and Apalachee. The boys’ lost another ugly game to Winder-Barrow before hanging with a great Hart County squad and upsetting Apalachee.
The Madison County girls (7-6, 0-1 Region 8-AAAA) lost to Winder-Barrow by 28 points earlier in the season, but defeated the Bulldoggs 81-75 in overtime on Saturday (Dec. 14). They followed the win with a 62-48 win over Hart County and did a much better job of putting Apalachee away, winning 73-43 (won previous game 66-58).
Girls’ head coach Dan Lampe credited players returning from injuries and some strategy changes for the recent success.
“They’ve won the last four out of five games, they’re playing with a lot more confidence,” Lampe said. “We got our regular rotation back and we dropped that match-up zone for now. It’s good to have those players back for sure and they seem a little more organized in the half-court defense.
“We are improving every game, I feel. Overall the trend is we’re getting better. I want to keep that momentum going through our Christmas break and get it going into our main region. A lot of individual performances are coming together to help the team.”
Lampe specifically mentioned Tiffany Wilson having great games against Winder-Barrow and Hart County. Wilson scored 19 points against Winder-Barrow and 24 against Hart County. He also mentioned improved play from Caitlyn Arwood and Ella Chancey
“Tiffany has been really playing well,” Lampe said. “Tiffany has been big on the boards with put backs. Having a second scorer like that is huge. Getting Caitlyn and Ella to start producing is great as well.”
Kayla McPherson has remained the constant on the team, though. She dropped 41 points against Winder-Barrow, 33 against Hart County and 37 against Apalachee. Chancey also scored 11 against Apalachee and Arwood scored 10 against Winder-Barrow.
The Madison County boys’ (2-10, 0-1 Region 8-AAAA) improvements weren’t as immediate. The Red Raiders couldn’t keep up with Winder-Barrow and lost 73-48. But, the Red Raiders played well against Hart County for three and a half quarters and trailed by as little as eight points in the fourth quarter. But the Bulldogs later went on a run to win 71-52. They ended the stretch by stunning Apalachee 63-60 (lost first meeting 76-59).
“I don’t know if we could have played much worse than we did at Stephens County,” said boys’ head coach Bryan Bird. “I thought we played well against Winder, it was a 10-point game in the middle of the fourth quarter before it got away from us. They play a little faster than we like to play this year.
“Same thing kind of happened at Hart County. We had to press them at the end and they made some easy buckets and we couldn’t come back. Then against Apalachee, we found a way to get a lead and they came back and took the lead in the second half. We found a way to take the lead back in the fourth quarter and held on. We did a lot of good things this week. We’re handling pressure a lot better.”
Adam Metts led the team in scoring against Winder-Barrow (19 points) and Hart County (27 points), he also scored 10 against Apalachee. Rod Jones had a break-out game against the Wildcats with 23 points. He also scored 10 against Winder-Barrow. Logan Griffeth scored 11 against Hart County and Zahmerius Shiflet scored 11 against Apalachee.
