Madison County competed in the Jerry Arnold Challenge at Mill Creek High School on Saturday, March 7. Both boys’ and girls’ squads finished outside the top 20, but the boys’ 4x400 team finished fourth out of the 20 teams competing.
The 4X400 team featured Willie Gaines, Jakeem Johnson, Zaquintay Johnson and Rowan Smith. The team finished the race in 3:36.57, eight seconds’ shy of first place.
Kaylea Wiley had the second-best result for Madison County and the best result on the girls’ team. She posted a 33-11.5 in shotput to finish eighth. Back on the boys’ side, three Red Raiders had ninth place finishes in their respective events. Smith ran the 40-meter dash in 53 seconds, Rictavious Kelley posted a 5-8 in the high jump and Dane Willis posted a 10-6 in the pole vault.
Madison County’s boys team finished 21st out of 26 teams. The girls’ finished last out of the 23 schools.
Madison County’s next event is the Rocky’s Pizza of Auburn Apalachee Invitational Saturday, March 14 at Apalachee High School. Nine schools have registered for the event.
