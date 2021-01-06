Madison County senior Ella Chancey lit up the scoreboard last week as the Red Raiders closed out the Hart County Invitational with a 78-41 victory over West Oak.
The senior finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Teammate Tiffany Wilson finished with 14 points and eight assists.
“Ella really started feeling it and we started looking for her,” said Red Raider head coach Dan Lampe. “What was good about that is she did it out of hard work. Early on, she wasn’t hitting her shot, but she was crashing the boards and getting put-backs, diving on the floor, just working harder than anybody else. So it was rewarding to see her start hitting her shots.”
Lampe said West Oak was not a bad team, but they couldn’t handle the Red Raiders’ full-court pressure.
“We were up by about 25 at halftime and we backed out of the pressure and I looked up and it’s a nine-point game, so we pressed them again,” said Lampe. “Really the difference in that game was we were able to press them and get a lot of turnovers.”
But Madison County (3-5) struggled to handle pressure in a 59-33 Tuesday night loss to Cedar Shoals (6-2).
“We’ve got to be calmer with the ball,” said Lampe. “Give a lot of credit to Cedar. They know what they’re doing. They get up on you.”
Tiffany Wilson led the Red Raiders with 12 points and six rebounds Tuesday, while Kyrsten Watts and Kate Bray added seven points apiece.
Lampe said his young team is facing some growing pains this season.
“I keep telling the coaches, we’re playing the long game,” he said. “We’re going to keep teaching man to man. I know we’re going to get beat a lot of times off the dribble, but by the time they’re juniors and seniors, we’re going to be better at it.”
Madison County hits the court again at Flowery Branch (4-8) Friday at 7 p.m., then hosts Jefferson (8-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.