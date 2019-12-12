Senior quarterback and safety Colby Smith led a long list of the Madison County players on the 2019 All-Region football teams.
Smith earned athlete of the year honors for excelling on both sides of the ball. On offense he racked up 2,001 total yards with 1,025 coming on his legs and 976 coming off his arm. He ran for seven touchdowns and passed for six. On defense Smith made 91 tackles, deflected eight passes and made three interceptions.
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION
Martavian Cooper headlines a list of six Red Raiders on the All-Region 8-AAAA First Team. Despite playing mostly as a running back in Madison County's flexbone base formation, the coaches listed him as a wide receiver. That's because Cooper caught 30 passes for 706 yards and was on the receiving end of all six of Smith's touchdown passes. Two of his catches were game winners.
He was still solid on the ground, carrying the rock 93 times for 599 yards with 10 touchdowns. Cooper was at his best in the playoffs. In Madison County's first two post season games, Cooper racked up 382 yards of total offense and scored five touchdowns.
Joining Cooper on the first team offense is center Justin Owens who ended the year with 36 knockdown blocks. Camden Jordan joined the first team as a place kicker.
Three Red Raiders joined the first team on defense. Defensive end Zahmerius Shiftlet made 83 tackles and had one quarterback hurry. Senior linebacker Harrison Kirkland made a whopping 94 tackles including seven for a loss and he caused one fumble. Senior cornerback Adam Echols made two interceptions and defended eight passes while making 81 tackles.
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION
Six more Madison County players made the Second Team All-Region 8-AAAA. Full back Dayton Gresham earned his spot with 887 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Three of his touchdowns came in the lopsided second round win over Mary Persons. Left guard Chandler Phillips was the only other entry on offense. He had 50 knockdown blocks on the year.
Dylan Vining and Kiya Hubbard made the team on the defensive line, Tyler Wright joined as a linebacker and Hunter Samples joined as a punter.
HONORABLE MENTION
•James Matheny - offensive line
•Lucas Childers - offensive line
•Willie Gaines - linebacker
•Ty Chappell - running back
•Cole Hillsman - defensive back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.