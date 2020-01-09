Madison County may have a rebuilt roster, but after three region games on the year, the Red Raiders are in the driver’s seat for clinching an automatic berth in the AAAA state playoffs following a win over North Oconee.
Madison County defeated the Titans 74-64 and sit in second place in the Region 8-AAAA standings with five region games remaining. The top three teams after the regular season are guaranteed spots in the playoffs with seeding decided by the four-team region tournament.
“You only play eight of them, so every one matters a lot,” said head coach Bryan Bird. “We’ve told them from the get-go, we want to play our best in February and we’re starting to get there.
“They’ve been practicing really well and still buying in. It’s been a grind playing a really tough non-region schedule. But now we’re setting ourselves up well. We still have a lot to work on, but I’m so proud of the way they played tonight.”
Adam Metts led both teams with 28 points and Roderick Jones added 13 points. Bird called the performance one of the best of the year, especially on offense.
“That’s by far our best offensive performance,” Bird said. “Not just shooting the ball, but the way we want to play, where we’re unselfish and we set our teammates up. They’re starting to figure that out a little bit.
‘We shot really well tonight and it helps when you’re unselfish and you set your teammates up. It gives everybody confidence. That’s the first time we’ve gotten over 70 all year.”
Madison County’s (5-14, 2-1 Region 8-AAAA) hot shooting started right after tip-off when Metts drained a corner 3-pointer in front of the North Oconee bench. Nolan Hill made a three from the opposite corner to give the Red Raiders an early multi-possession lead. Jones, Willie Gaines and Logan Griffeth also hit 3-pointers in the first quarter. Griffeth’s shot beat the buzzer to put Madison County ahead 22-9.
North Oconee (5-12, 1-1) matched Madison County’s pace in the second quarter, and even cut the lead to 32-25 in the middle of the quarter. Metts dropped eight points before halftime to help the Red Raiders reach the break ahead 42-30.
The Red Raiders added to their lead in the third quarter with points from five different players including 11 by Metts. Madison County led 63-46 and held off North Oconee in the fourth quarter to win 74-64.
Madison County takes a sabbatical from region play this Saturday with a road trip to Elbert County. Region play resumes Tuesday at St. Pius X, who is currently first in the region.
