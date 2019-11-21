Region 8-AAAA recently compiled its 2019 all-region teams and 10 players from Madison County's region champion squad were honored.
Ella Chancey won Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year. She scored 76 total runs in 2019 with 48 RBIs and 28 runs scored. She batted .391 while hitting seven doubles and seven home runs, and drawing 10 walks.
Chancey was at her best in high-pressure scenarios. She led the Red Raiders with a .543 average with runners in scoring position and 21 RBIs with two outs.
She was one of Madison County's most consistent players at the plate during the post season batting .433 for 15 RBIs and three homers.
Chancey proved just as effective in the field despite a move from shortstop to third base in the offseason. She had 77 putouts, good enough for a .902 fielding percentage.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: EMMA STRICKLAND
Emma Strickland earned her second-straight region pitcher of the year award with an even better season in 2019. In 26 games, Strickland struck out 160 batters and only allowed 26 earned runs.
She dominated games through efficiency. Strickland retired 93 leadoff batters, had 69 innings where she retired the first two batters and had 39 1-2-3 innings. She had 373 first-pitch strikes and .743 such at bats ended with an out.
Walks were rarely an issue for Strickland, but when she did give up a free base, the runner seldom scored. Only six of the 58 walks she allowed crossed home plate.
ALL-REGION 8-AAAA FIRST TEAM
Laken Minish: .424 batting average, 38 runs and 30 stolen bases.
Kennedy Dixon: .341 batting average, 25 RBIs and seven home runs. Zero errors as a fielder.
Gracie Nix: .990 fielding percentage and 204 putouts.
Lily Crane: .418 batting average, 312 singles and 20 RBIs at the plate. 42 strikeouts as a pitcher
Skylar Minish: .362 batting average, 16 RBIs and 19 runs as a batter. 76 put outs with an .868 fielding percentage.
ALL-REGION 8-AAAA SECOND TEAM
Lexi Jordan: 58 putouts with a .926 fielding percentage. .313 batting average with 30 total runs.
Claire Strickland: .392 batting average and 11 RBIs.
Rylee Ernst: .340 batting average and 27 runs.
