Madison County entered six wrestlers in the Panther Invitational at Jackson County Comprehensive High School and five of them finished in the top five.
Josh Kincaid, Chase Bond and Jaxon Hoetzel each finished second. Rowan Smith placed third, but he may have had the most impressive finish of all the Red Raiders. Smith was the passenger in a vehicle T-boned by a tractor trailer in Atlanta eight days before the tournament finals. The vehicle was struck on the side Smith sat in.
Smith (138-lb) was cleared to wrestle the night of the accident and won four of his five matches at the Panther Invitational, three by pin fall and one by major decision in the first round
Smith’s weekend began by dominating Athens Christian’s Joshua Fuentes. He scored six takedowns, including three in the first round. He also scored a near fall in the first round and led 7-2 after the round. His last takedown in the third round secured the major decision with a 16-6 final score.
Smith was even more dominant in his next match, pinning Lanier’s Corey Morelock in the first round. Jackson County’s Nate McArter pinned Smith in the second round after Smith led 8-3 after the first round. Smith moved onto the consolation bracket where he pinned Jefferson’s Will Burdick in the semi-finals. Smith ended the tournament triumphantly by turning a reversal into a pinfall to defeat Bobby Beasley of West Laurens.
JOSH KINCAID - 126-LB
Kincaid lost his first tournament of the season, but he still took home a runner-up finish. He pinned Jackson County’s Dalton Hunsinger in the second round. Kincaid outscored Hunsinger 13-0 before the pin with two takedowns and three near falls.
Kincaid made even quicker work of his next opponent, James Connelly of Social Circle. He advanced to the finals on a forfeit before losing to Chattooga’s Wes Conley 7-1. Kincaid was taken down twice and he scored his only point on an escape.
CHASE BOND - 152-LB
Bond breezed his way through the first three rounds before succumbing to an injury in the finals. He defeated Jefferson’s Grant Hamilton in the first round (decision, 9-2), Habersham Central’s Grant Williams in the quarterfinals (decision, 9-0) and Lanier’s Corbin Beumer in the semifinals (pin fall).
JAXON HOETZEL - 195-LB
Hoetzel’s path to the finals wasn’t any more of a grind. He opened the tournament by pinning Calhoun’s Kelly Wells. In the quarterfinals, he barely led Jackson County’s Chase Wester in the closing seconds of the match before scoring a takedown and ultimately pinning the Panther. In the semifinals, Hoetzel pinned Elijah Burns of Commerce early in the first round.
Hoetzel wrestled all six minutes with West Laurens’ Brent Carr in the finals. He trailed 2-1 after the first round, but a slow start to the second round gave Carr a 5-1 lead and Carr eventually won 7-3.
HAMILTON COOPER - 220-LB
Cooper obliterated the competition of the opening rounds. He took down Stephens County’s Caleb Smallwood early and scored four near falls in the first round to take a 13-0 lead. Another near fall in the second round was enough for Cooper to win by a technical fall 15-0. He defeated Calhoun’s Myron Rodriguez 11-0 in the quarterfinals with three takedowns and two near falls.
The weekend went south for Cooper in the semifinals where he was pinned in the second round by Chase Horn of West Laurens. He was forced to forfeit his consolation semifinals match.
Cooper salvaged the weekend by taking care of business in a rematch with Rodriguez. this time Cooper won by a technical fall. He started the match with a takedown and opened the second round with a reversal. He followed the reversal with three near falls.
TEAM RESULTS
Madison County tied Commerce for eighth place out of 18 teams with 108 points overall. However the Red Raiders brought the smallest group of wrestlers to the tournament (six). Jackson County finished first, Jefferson placed second and Gilmer finished third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.