DANIELSVILLE — After holding an early lead over Flowery Branch, a string of field goals from Falcon kicker Marco Velasquez and a backbreaking defensive score sent Madison County to its third region loss in four games.
The Red Raiders fell 32-8 Friday (Oct. 22), surrendering 29 unanswered points to the visiting Falcons (5-3, 2-2 Region 8-AAA).
Madison County (3-4, 1-3 Region 8-AAAA) will look to regroup next week with a road game at struggling East Hall (1-7, 0-4 Region 8-AAAA).
The Red Raiders, who led 8-3 early in the second quarter, turned the ball over three times while the game was still within striking distance, the most damaging of the three coming in the final minute of the third quarter while trailing 18-8.
Falcon defensive end Samuel Westbrook dislodged the ball from Madison County quarterback Cooper Brown and Cam Haynes plucked it off the turf and scored from two yards out, putting the Red Raiders behind by three scores.
The Falcons put the game away with a 1-yard touchdown run from Myles Ivey with 8:24 left in the game, increasing the lead to 32-8.
Madison County's defense forced Flowery Branch to settle for field goals often throughout the night, but unfortunately for the Red Raiders, Velasquez connected on them hall. The sophomore drilled attempts of 21, 21, 32 and 45 yards and also converted on two PATs.
Velasquez put the Falcons on the board with a 21-yard goal at the 6:37 mark in the first quarter. But the Red Raiders responded with a second-quarter, 9-play, 45-yard scoring drive capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run from Brown. Camden Smith then tacked on a 2-point conversion, giving Madison County an 8-3 lead at the 8:20 mark.
The Red Raiders actually received a reprieve on the scoring drive, as an interception one play earlier was wiped away after Flowery Branch was flagged for roughing the passer.
Madison County, however, wouldn’t find the end zone the rest of the night.
Flowery Branch answered with a long drive of its own, moving 64 yards on nine plays and scoring on a 5-yard run from Ivey as the Falcons led 9-8 with 4:22 in the first half. Velasquez’s second of four field goals, another 21 yarder, gave Flowery Branch a 12-8 edge at halftime.
Velasquez’s 32-yarder with 6:37 in the third quarter increased the Falcons’ advantage to 15-8.
A Madison County fumble later led to a six-play drive to set up Velazquez’s 45-yard field goal, which came with 1:15 left in the third quarter.
Flowery Branch scored again just seconds later when Westbrook forced the ball from Brown, who was attempting to pitch it to Zane Milz. Instead, it ended up on the ground and then into the hands of Haynes, who scooped it up and scored as the Falcons began to pull away.
Madison County was limited to 36 total yards in the second half.
Flowery Branch 32, Madison Co. 8
FBHS 3 9 13 7 — 32
MCHS 0 8 0 0 — 8
Scoring
FBHS — Velasquez 21-yard field goal, first quarter, 6:37, 3-0
MCHS — Brown 6-yard run, second quarter (Smith 2-point conversion), second quarter, 8:20, 3-8
FBHS — Ivey 5-yard run (2-pt. try failed), second quarter, 4:22, 9-8
FBHS — Velasquez, 21-yard field goal, second quarter, 0:05, 12-8
FBHS — Velasquez, 21-yard field goal, third quarter, 6:27, 15-8
FBHS — Velasquez, 32-yard field goal, third quarter, 1:15, 18-8
FBHS — Haynes 2-yard return off fumble (Velasquez PAT good), third quarter, 0:57, 25-8
FBHS — Ivey 1-yard run (Velasquez PAT good), fourth quarter, 8:24, 32-8
