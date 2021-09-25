BOGART — Madison County got the defensive effort it needed for three quarters, but a trio of fourth-quarter North Oconee touchdowns sent the Red Raiders home with a convincing loss in their region opener.
A pair of scores from the Titans’ Dominic Elder and another from Rodrick Finch, all in the final 11 minutes, turned a 7-0 game into a 28-0 setback Friday (Sept. 24) for Madison County, which dropped to 3-2.
The Red Raider defense held North Oconee to a single touchdown for the most of the night, but the Titans began pulling away when Elder crashed in from five yards out with 10:07 remaining to push the lead to 14-0. Elder carried the ball six of the 10 plays on the touchdown march.
The Titans went to Elder again on their next possession, giving it to him four more times, the final of which went for a 9-yard score as the junior carried defenders into the end zone. The touchdown increased North Oconee’s lead to 21-0 with 5:57 remaining.
A blocked punt deep in Madison County territory late in the contest put the Titans on the Red Raiders’ 19 and positioned North Oconee for another score. Four plays later, Finch found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:33 left to give the Titans a four-touchdown lead.
For much of the night, Finch’s 5-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds remaining in the first quarter stood as the game’s only score. The scoring drive lasted 10 plays and included Elder converting a fourth-and-four with an 8-yard run.
Madison County’s triple-option offense was limited to just 43 total yards in the second half and was forced to punt four times in the final two quarters. The Red Raiders finished with 141 total yards in the loss, all but five of which came on the ground.
Casen Duggins led the Red Raiders with 51 yards rushing on 5 carries. That included a 33-yard run on Madison County’s opening drive, one that ended at the Titan 30 when the Red Raiders failed to convert a fourth-and-three.
Madison County will host Cedar Shoals next Friday (Oct. 1) as Region 8-AAAA play continues.
