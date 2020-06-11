Former Madison County basketball standout Tony Sorrells is the new head boys’ basketball coach at Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School, replacing outgoing coach Terrell Bell who moved to the Atlanta area last year.
Sorrells will also serve as the running back/outside linebacker coach in football.
Sorrells graduated from Madison County High School in 1990 and was a member of the 1988 AAA State Championship basketball team.
Sorrells has over 10 years of experience leading high school student-athletes in both basketball and football. Sorrells most recently served as the varsity running back coach and varsity basketball assistant coach at Clarke Central High School.
“We are excited for Coach Sorrells to join the athletics department at Donovan,” said Paul Gessner, Head of Monsignor Donovan. “Donovan traditionally competes well in basketball so we look forward to Coach Sorrells' leadership and expertise as we continue to strive for excellence.”
Prior to coaching at the high school level, Sorrells coached youth league football for eight years in the Athens area.
For more information about Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School, visit www.donovancatholichs.org.
