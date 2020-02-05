Madison County will have a strong presence at the AAAA East Sectionals this weekend.
Twelve Red Raiders qualified for the tournament at Lanier High School (Sugar Hill) after finishing in the top four of their respective weight classes at the Region 8-AAAA Tournament. Josh Kincaid (126 lbs), Rowan Smith (138 lbs), Jaxon Hoetzel (182 lbs) and Hamilton Cooper (220 lbs) won region champions.
Kincaid won Madison County its first region title of the tournament with a 21-6 technical fall victory over North Oconee’s Luke Jarvis in the finals. Smith and Hoetzel also defeated North Oconee wrestlers. Smith followed Kincaid with a 16-54 win over Hayden Pryor and Hoetzel defeated Gavin Bloom 11-2. Cooper pinned Oconee County’s Nick Saunders.
The four region champions are joined by Blake Hooper (106 lbs), Reese Braswell (113 lbs), Jace Jachimski (132 lbs), Bryer Autry (152 lbs), Austin Kearns (160 lbs), Tristan Poss (170 lbs), Caylen Kettle (195 lbs) and Nate Krickle (285 lbs).
Hooper and Kerns were runner-ups. Hooper led North Oconee’s Dom Lasher 4-2 after two periods in the region championship mat, but he conceded a near fall to fall behind 5-4 and he failed to secure an escape to force an extra period. Kerns was pinned by North Oconee’s Sean O’Brien a minute into their championship mat.
Autry and Poss won their consolation finals matches, Autry’s was perhaps the match of the day. He escape to start the second period against St. Pius’ Brett Baker was the only score for most of the match until Baker scored an escape of his own late in the third period to force an extra period. Neither scored in the first extra-minute period and Autry regained the lead in the first 30-second-period. Baker responded with a quick escape to tie the match again in the second 30-second-period, but he left Autry enough time for a match-winning takedown to win 4-2.
Poss’s win was less dramatic. He jumped out to a 7-0 lead and won 7-3 after conceded points in the last period. Braswell, Kettle and Krickle also finished third place in their weight classes with forfeit wins.
