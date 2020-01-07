After leading for the bulk of its game Friday night against Oconee County, Madison County found itself trailing by nine points early in the fourth quarter. That’s when the Red Raiders hit their stride and came back to defeat the Warriors for their first region win of the season.
Madison County ended the game on a 20-6 run to turn a 55-46 deficit into a 68-61 victory. Adam Metts led the Red Raiders with 25 points. Rod Jones added 17 points and Nolan Hill scored 13. Jones’ seven free throws on nine attempts in the fourth quarter helped Madison County put the game away while Hill’s four blocked shots were a catalyst in its early leads.
“Offensively, I thought we did a great job doing what we we’re trying to do,” said head coach Bryan Bird. “Sharing the ball, setting our teammates up. We had three guys in double figures, that’s what we need. Rod, Nolan and Adam, they’ve got to lead the way.
“I was very pleased … we found a way to turn it on when we needed to and that shows that they’re learning and growing as competitors. 27 points in a (fourth) quarter, we definitely have not done that all year.”
Even in victories this season, Madison County has struggled playing well for four quarters. Friday, the bad quarter was the third. The Red Raiders led 30-22 at halftime, but lost the lead late in the third quarter and trailed 46-41 going into the fourth quarter.
“We gave them too many second chance opportunities and in that third quarter, they started taking advantage,” Bird said. “We can’t have too many games like that because then you dig yourself a hole you can’t get out of.”
Oconee County extended its lead to 55-46 early in the fourth quarter with a dagger three-pointer. Unbeknown at the time, that shot was Oconee’s last until the closing minutes of the game. Zahmerius Shiflet answered the three-ball with a put back. Jones made four three pointers and Hill made a layup to tie the game 55-55. Metts drained a three-pointer to take the lead.
Madison County built its lead to 65-55 before Oconee made another three-pointer. Jones made three more foul shots before the Warriors hit a buzzer beating three-pointer to end the game with Madison County on top 68-61.
“We just played as a team and really, you can’t ask for anything else,” Adam Metts said. “We just battled. We fought them on the defensive end, fought them for effort plays and ended up making shots.
“I knew that from our past experiences, we’ve not fought back and retaliated when we’ve been down. I’m really happy with all of our pushes towards getting the lead.”
The Red Raiders can go on a hot streak in region play with a win tonight over North Oconee (5-11, 1-0 region). The Titans are in their first year with head coach Rick Rasmussen and wins have been scarce. However, a win over Oconee County on December 19 has North Oconee controlling its own destiny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.