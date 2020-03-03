The Madison County girls’ tennis teams stretched four of its matches with Hart County to three sets last week in a slim victory over the Bulldogs.
Victory over the Bulldogs relied on Caroline Beach and the duo of Anna Cowart and Karsyn Daniels who battled their opponents to long third sets. Ultimately, Madison County picked up wins in both matches to defeat Hart County 3-2.
Beach lost her first set 4-6, and she got the better of her foe in the second set by winning 6-4. Both competitors struggled to score a decisive point in the third set, but Beach finally prevailed with a 10-8 win. Cowart and Daniels’ doubles match lasted just a point shorter. After splitting the first two matches (6-4 set one, 4-6 set two), they squeaked out a 10-7 win in the final set.
Rachel Brooks was the only Red Raider with a decisive victory as she put her opponent away in just two sets (6-2, 6-0). Reagan Dobbs lost her singles match in three sets (6-3, 7-6, 7-5), as did the doubles team of Hayley Daniels and Jamie Dixon (6-4, 7-6, 7-4).
Brooks and Beach are undefeated through the first month of the season. The girls’ team overall is 2-1.
The boys’ team failed to win any of its matches, but Landon Hall and the Justin Neagle/Paul Westmoreland doubles team stretched their matches to three sets. The boys fell to 1-2 on the year.
“For this season, we expect to have a huge learning curve for many of our players as we lost seven very experienced starters from our squads last season,” said head coach Keith Strickland. “For us to see improvement and successes this season, all of the players will need to step up their dedication and work ethic and buy in to the team vs. my normal position mentality.
“We're having to ask players to get out of their comfort zones to help us to be able to field teams with some depth down the line-ups.”
The Madison County teams scored its only boys/girls sweeps of the young season against East Jackson. The girls won every match decisively. The boys swept the doubles matches and needed a third set win by Landon Hall to defeat the Eagles.
The Red Raiders opened their season with Franklin County. The Lions are the only team so far to beat the Lady Red Raiders. Brooks and Beach won a pair of two-set matches. Theirs were the only victories for any Red Raiders that day as the boys lost in every match.
