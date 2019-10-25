DANIELSVILLE – Head coach Chris Smith told his team after Friday night's heartbreaking loss to region foe St. Pius X that "this one ought to hurt."
The Red Raiders led 7-6 with just under nine minutes left on the clock and had possession deep in Golden Lion territory. But a failed fourth down try led to an 86-yard game-winning drive by St. Pius X to beat the Red Raiders 14-7.
"It definitely hurts. We should have won that football game," Smith said. "We made some mistakes. We got the ball to the goal line and you have to score when you get the ball down there. We have to execute. We get to moving and we get penalties. We can't get penalties. Little things like that cost you football games and we have to be better than that.
"It should have been us (leading 14-6). They should have had to drive down field to tie the football game. We made too many mistakes offensively."
St. Pius (4-5, 1-2 Region 8-AAAA) concluded the march with a 1-yard plow into the end zone followed by a quick pass for a two-point conversion. After the score, only 20 seconds remained on the clock.
Madison County (3-5, 0-2 Region 8-AAAA) used 13 of their last seconds on a scramble by Colby Smith. The remaining seconds ticked off before Smith under-threw a pass, which resulted in an interception.
St. Pius' game-winning drive was reminiscent of its first touchdown drive of the game, which also started on a fourth down stop. The Golden Lions drove 72 yards in the second quarter, and needed to convert a fourth-and-inches attempt at the Red Raiders' 5-yard line before scoring on the next play. The Golden Lions missed the extra point, keeping its lead at 6-0.
Madison County's defense limited St. Pius to 197 yards of offense, but 158 of those yards came on both scoring drives. The bulk of the remaining yards were gained on a third drive, which went for 36 yards in the first quarter.
Madison County answered on its first possession in the third quarter following a short punt by the Golden Lions, which allowed Madison County to start at the St. Pius 41-yard line. Martavian Cooper capped off the drive by taking a sweep two yards past the goal line for a score. Madison County led 7-6 with 4:56 left in the third quarter.
Madison County had all the momentum after a huge sack by Kiya Hubbard forced St. Pius to punt on fourth-and-21. The Raiders regained possession at its own 24-yard line and went to work with a series of jet-option runs by Cooper, Douglas Willingham and Ty Chapell before Smith elected to keep the ball for a 36-yard run down to the Golden Lions' 15-yard line.
Another handoff to Willingham drove the Red Raiders to the goal line, but an illegal procedure penalty erased the play and Madison County's offense couldn't recover. It failed on two passes and gave possession back to St. Pius with just under nine minutes left in the game.
Madison County's state playoff hopes revolve around next Friday's senior night match-up with Stephens County (1-7, 0-2 Region 8-AAAA).
"Next week's game is going to be huge," Smith said. "It's senior night and it's for a playoff spot. It's going to come down to how bad our kids want it. Do they want it? Do they want to be in the playoffs? What are they going to do get themselves there?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.