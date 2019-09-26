All summer long, and through five games in 2019, Madison County head coach Chris Smith has touted a tougher and more physical Red Raider squad.
They’ll need all of that toughness and physicality this week as Madison County travels to Commerce.
The Tigers are traditionally known for toughness and physicality, but Smith believes he has a team to match them.
“I think we’re capable of it. Definitely,” he said. “I think we’ve got to set in our minds this week that we’re going to play as physical as they are and we’re capable of doing that. If we can do those things, control the line of scrimmage, and play well up front, we’ll put our skill players in a position to be successful.
“They’re (Commerce) just hard-nosed. They don’t have a bunch of superstars. They’ve got a bunch of really good football players that play hard. You turn on that film on and every single one of those kids are getting after it.”
Those two attributes were on display last Friday (Sept. 20). Madison County (3-2, 0-0) and Commerce (3-1, 0-0) overwhelmed their two opponents. The Raider offensive and defensive lines had their way with East Jackson, producing a 35-7 victory. Commerce had a similar performance at Providence Christian, winning 46-9.
OPTION VERSUS OPTION
The Raiders and Tigers run similar, but unique offenses. Madison County’s triple option runs out of an athletic flexbone featuring one power A-back and a pair of swift B-backs. Their biggest wrinkle comes from the play-action pass to B-Back Martavian Cooper and wide receiver Devin Welborn.
Commerce primarily runs the triple from the old-school wishbone. Each of their three backs are capable of picking up yards between the tackles, but they run the triple more than well enough to pick up yards on the outside.
“We know they’re going to know how to defend the triple. That’s fine,” Smith said. “Hopefully we defend the triple like we have, we haven’t done a bad job in the past. We just need to score with it. We have to put pressure on them and execute."
LIMITING TURNOVERS
One huge key for the game Friday is if Madison County can limit turnovers. They’ve fumbled the ball away at least once in every game this season. East Jackson, Apalachee and Habersham Central couldn’t make the Raiders pay for the errors. But Commerce, this season, is known for forcing and taking advantage of turnovers. The Tigers have two defensive scores in 2019. They also scored on two safeties at Providence.
“Defensively, they fly around. They’re in in position to make plays,” he said. “It all comes down to execution and whoever wins the turnover battle.”
WHAT COMMERCE SAID
“Offensively, they’re running a very similar offense,” Commerce head coach Mike Brown told Mainstreet News Sports reporter Charles Phelps. “They’ve got their version of the triple, and they do a really good job with it. The thing that’s really scary is they run the ball well and they play-action pass also.
“Defensively, I think they’re as good as anyone we’ve seen this year. They have two really good inside linebackers that run to the ball well. The defensive front is big. I think they’re extremely athletic on defense.”
TALE OF THE TAPE
Madison County is 3-2 with loses to Cedar Shoals and Hart County. The Red Raiders had shots to beat both teams. Despite a bad first half offensively, the defense kept the score close at halftime and the offense improved after halftime. Though they weren’t improved enough and the Raiders lost 18-8.
In the loss to Hart County, the Raiders trailed 19-9 when the Bulldog offense stagnated under the pressure of the MCHS defense. But the offense was unable to capitalize.
The 35-7 win is by far the Raiders most lopsided of 2019. They needed a late defensive stand to defeat Habersham Central, and Cooper’s touchdown catch with just seconds remaining lifted the Raiders over Apalachee 21-20.
Commerce is 3-1 and their only loss is to Hart County. The Tigers scored first, but the Bulldogs scored often, sending Commerce home with a 40-20 defeat. The three victories have all been blowouts. 48-17 to at West hall, 49-7 over Athens Christian, and 46-9 at Providence.
