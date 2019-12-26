The Madison County wrestling team entered Christmas break on a high note Saturday with a successful weekend at the Eric Hill Memorial Tournament hosted by Loganville High School.
Josh Kincaid (126-lbs.), Hamilton Cooper (220-lbs.) and Rowan Smith (138-lbs.) headlined the Red Raiders’ effort with first place finishes. Kincaid also earned the wrestler of the tournament award for the third-straight year. A Madison County wrestler has captured that award four-consecutive years with Cody Bond winning it in 2016. Madison County placed third overall in the tournament. Buford won the event and Archer finished second.
“Eric Hill has always been a good tournament for us,” said head coach Richie Houston. “It’s our last before Christmas break. We had some great performances, we’re looking pretty good.
“We have a few days off before senior night and then we get ready for Lambert (Hook Em’ Horns), which I believe has 36 teams this year. That’s a tough one. Our schedule is really tough, there hasn’t been an easy tournament. This year, we kind of amped our schedule up.”
None of Kincaid’s matches went past the second round. He started the tournament on Friday, sweeping his round robin matches. He bookended his Saturday with pin falls in the quarter-finals and the championship round. Kincaid’s semi-finals victory came via technical fall (17-2) in the second round.
Smith was almost as dominant. He pinned all three opponents on Friday to secure a high seed for Saturday. He advanced to the semi-finals on a pair of forfeits and moved on to the finals with an 18-3 technical. In the finals, he was in a close battle with a wrestler from Mill Creek, but in the third round, he made a late takedown and pinned the opponent to the mat to secure the championship. Smith continues to wrestle very well in the aftermath of a vehicle accident which he was a passenger in weeks ago.
“First of all, I think it speaks to the kid’s mental toughness and physical toughness,” Houston said. “He’s bounced back like a champ. I respect him more just from his ability to bounce back. That car was completely demolished and he’s bounced back like a champ. He doesn’t complain and he’s continued to work.”
Cooper locked up a high seed for Saturday’s tournament with two technical falls on Friday. He won the first match 17-2 and the second match 15-0. He started the last day with two pin falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals. He won the championship with a 15-0 technical fall over his opponent from Jeff Davis.
Madison County completed the weekend with a second-place finish by Jaxson Hoetzel, a third-place finish by Jace Jachimski and a fourth-place finish by Charlie Hooper.
“They’re coming along, our technique is a little bit slower than we’d wish,” he said of the younger wrestlers on the squad. “We’re behind teaching-wise than we usually are this time of year. We have a pretty decent JV schedule, we just don’t have enough of it.
“The next three weeks will determine a lot of their technique stuff. It’ll get there, it’s just a work in progress. Both sides need to stay patient. As long as they buy into what we’re teaching, things will work out great.”
