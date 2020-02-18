MACON – Josh Kincaid was familiar to the state finals. He won the 2019 state title in the 113-lb. weight class, and was a runner-up as a freshman in 2018.
2019-20 was a different season however. At one point, Kincaid wanted to quit the sport. He instead pressed on and decided to move up to the 126-lb. weight class to enjoy himself away from the mat. Through the season, he lost more than usual, even losing in the finals of the sectional tournament.
Yet here he was, back in the championship finals. His opponent was the same wrestler who beat him at the sectionals finals, and in the finals at the Hook Em’ Horns Holiday Clash in January – C.J. Murphy. A wrestler much more accustomed to the weight class used that advantage against Kincaid in their previous meetings. To win, Kincaid and head coach Richie Houston had to devise a game plan.
“The game plan was to keep the match close, 0-0, going into the third (period),” Kincaid said. “Then he’d be gassed and so tired that I’d get to work my stuff. It didn’t have to come to that, I was able to get up in points and stay on him.”
When the match was still a stalemate, coaches constantly yelled "game plan" at Kincaid to remind him. The plan paid off when Murphy was called for stalling in the first period, allowing Kincaid to take an early 1-0 lead. Another stalling penalty extended the lead to 2-0 before an escape by Murphy cut the score to 2-1. Kincaid capitalized on a gassed Murphy in the third period with a takedown to put the match away. Kincaid won by decision, 4-1.
Kincaid once again experienced jubilation in the state finals. After the match ended, he ran into the arms of his coaches and took a moment to celebrate by himself on the mat. Because of everything Kincaid experienced through the season, this win was special to him.
“It’s really crazy. The kid beat me last week,” he said. “Coming into this match, I was just thinking to go out there and do my best, who knows what’s going to happen. And I beat him.
“This season was really a struggle for me. At the beginning, I wanted to quit. I let the pressure get to me, but I just let go and won a state championship.”
