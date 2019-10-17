Colbert 12-year-old Maren Hanson has many athletic interests, but there’s one she would drop the rest of them for.
At 10 years old, Hanson, having grown up with horses in her yard, picked up Equestrian. In the two years since, Hanson’s interest in equestrian has grown from casual to competitive.
The results show. Most recently in Conyers, at the Georgia International Horse Park, where Hanson won the Dressage Seat Equitation class championship. The victory qualifies her for the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions in Wayne, Ill. from Aug. 18-23 in Wayne. Ill.
“It was really cool to go out and win,” Hanson said. “It was really fun and there were definitely a lot of competitive riders. It’s really exciting.”
This is far from Hanson’s first national event, not even her trip to the dressage festival. Recently, Hanson departed Colbert with her family and pony Drake to compete in two events over the course of 12 days starting with the festival from Aug. 20-25.
Before returning to Colbert, the Hanson’s stopped by Lexington, Ky. for Maren to compete in the USEA American Eventing Championships. Her and Drake finished ninth Beginner Novice Junior 14 and Under Championships.
Overall, the Hanson’s traveled over 1,600 miles and Maren Hanson typically competes twice a month. Earlier this year, she placed 6th in the FEI Children’s National Championship.
At the national level, Hanson has competed in three separate equestrian disciplines; mounted games, eventing and dressage. The latter two are olympic sports. Christie Hanson says it’s unique in equestrian for anyone to compete in multiple disciplines.
“When you ask her to describe what she does, it’s hard because she does so many different disciplines,” Christie Hanson said. “Which is why she’s very unique to the horse world. That’s not usually done.
“Dressage and eventing are both olympic sports and that’s the track she would like to end up on.”
