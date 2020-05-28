Madison County athletic director Mike Haynes is plenty excited about the limited return of high school sports activities in less than two weeks. He’s also just as nervous.
“Am I excited? Absolutely. Am I encouraged? Absolutely. Am I scared to death? Absolutely,” Haynes said.
The Georgia High School Association board of trustees, during a May 21 video conference, approved a June 8 start date for voluntary conditioning. High school sports in the state have been shut down since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’ve spent my life trying to get kids on to athletic fields,” Haynes said. “So, keeping them off was not much fun. Getting them back on is going to be great.
“But, of course, the No. 1 thing we have to consider is the health and safety of our students. That’s where the nervousness comes in.”
In allowing conditioning, the GHSA outlined a number of restrictions aimed at limiting potential exposure to COVID-19, of which there are 1.7 million confirmed cases in the U.S.
The restrictions include:
•Workouts are limited to groups of 20 athletes per sport.
•No equipment or balls will be allowed.
•Groups must consist of the same athletes and coaches per session.
•Athletes cannot use locker rooms or shower facilities.
•Weight equipment should be cleaned before workout sessions and sanitized between use by each athlete.
Schools may be more restrictive than the GHSA guidelines if desired, but not less.
The GHSA also recommends that coaches and athletes be screened before each workout with use of a monitoring form. The form asks if athletes or coaches have experienced COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, recent loss of taste of smell or a temperature exceeding 100.3 degrees. It also asks if a player or coach has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
Additionally, there’s questionnaire for players to answer before being allowed to work out. It asks athletes if they’ve had a fever in the last week, been diagnosed with COVID-19, been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or traveled to a COVID-19 hotspot.
Haynes said he’s been studying every safety guideline he can uncover in advance of athletes returning to campus. He’s also consulted local hospitals in formulating his plans for conditioning to resume.
Still, he expects the process to be difficult.
“You bring a bunch of kids into a weight room, it’s hard to social distance,” Haynes said, adding that numbers inside the strength facility will be limited significantly.
Haynes said one of the biggest obstacles will be sanitizing equipment between each work session, noting the scarcity of disinfectant and sanitation supplies.
Since athletes cannot change workout groups, multi-sport athletes will be limited to working out with just one unit.
“We’re going to need more cooperation, and, man, it’s going to be very, very difficult to implement,” Haynes said.
Asked for his speculation about whether or not the state will allow traditional summer practices in July, Haynes said that’s “going to depend on the numbers.”
Haynes tracks stats of new cases and seven-day rolling averages for the state frequently and monitors the number of active cases in the county to gauge what that might mean for athletics this season.
He said returning to a sense of normalcy, which includes sports resuming, will require people following guidelines “that people don’t really want to follow.”
“If you do what you have to do, you get what you ultimately want,” Haynes said.
In the meantime, he expects athletes to be excited about conditioning — likely a rare occurrence — given the two-plus months away from teammates.
“We’ll see how long the excitement stays,” Haynes said. “I think early on we’re going to have a lot of excitement and then that will wear down. So, hopefully, the (COVID-19) numbers will stay low, and we will move quickly into another phase where we can keep the excitement going.”
“All we can really do is hope and pray,” Haynes added, “that those numbers stay down.”
