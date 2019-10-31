Madison County is down to its last chance to make the 2019 state playoffs.
The Red Raiders are tied for last place in Region 8-AAAA with Stephens County and the two teams tangle this Friday night at Madison County.
"It's a huge game," said head coach Chris Smith. "There's going to be a big crowd, their people know it just as well as I do. There's a shot for the playoffs, whoever wins is in. It's going to be a big time environment. I expect it to be packed.
"We have to come out and execute, we have to come out and have a good week of practice."
Stephens County (1-7, 0-2 Region 8-AAAA) enters Friday's game on a seven-game losing streak after winning its season opener against Franklin County. Its last two losses came to region rivals North Oconee and Oconee County by a combined score of 83-24.
Madison County (3-5, 0-2 region) and Stephens County played three common opponents in their non-region schedules; Cedar Shoals, Habersham Central and Hart County.
The Raiders defeated Habersham Central with a late touchdown and two defensive stops, while the Indians fell to Habersham 27-21. Madison County's defense kept the game with Cedar Shoals close (18-8), but the Indians couldn't, losing 36-7. However, Madison County couldn't keep Hart County from pulling away and lost 32-9. Stephens County kept their match with the Bulldogs closer and lost 26-13.
"They've had some things go against them that have cost them some games," Smith said. "We have to have a great game plan going in on both sides of the ball and be prepared for a war, because that's what it's going to be."
STOPPING THE INDIAN RUNNING GAME
Stephens County has a one-dimensional offense favoring the running game. Air Force commit Hudson Spurlock has 908 rushing yards and is averaging 129.7 yards per game. His backup M.J. Jones has 403 rushing yards.
Madison County has been good against the run this season, but have struggled when opponents add balance to their offenses. The Raiders may not have to worry about that Friday. Indian quarterback Kenny Colwell has just 356 passing yards and Gamrion Carter has caught 15 passes for 241 of those yards. Carter missed the Indians' last three games with an injury and is questionable for Friday.
SENIOR NIGHT
Friday's game is the last for a class of 18 seniors including quarterback/safety Colby Smith, running back Douglas Willingham and defensive end Harrison Kirkland.
Their times at Madison County started with a 6-4 season in 2016 before reaching the playoffs as sophomores in 2017 with a 4-7 record. The Raiders dropped to 2-8 last season. With a win Friday, the 2020 class will be the first at Madison County to reach the playoffs twice since the 2009 class (playoffs in 2005 and 2006).
RIVALRY HISTORY
Madison County and Stephens County have met 39 times since their first meeting in 1962 and have met annually since 2012. The Indians lead the all-time series 30-9 and won last year's game 42-14 in Toccoa.
Prior to 2012, the rivalry was on a 13-year hiatus while the teams were in separate regions. Madison County and Stephens County played 20-straight years from 1980-to-1999.
Each year in the current region alignment (2016-2020), Madison County and Stephens County have played for the last spot in the state playoffs. The Indians won in 2016 and 2018 and the Raiders picked up the win in 2017.
