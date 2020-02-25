The Madison County baseball team played three games in the Savannah area last week. The Red Raiders lost to Savannah Christian on its own turf on Thursday and to Rome on Friday in a game played at Richmond Hill. They ended the weekend by defeating Kell at Benedictine.
SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN 4, MADISON COUNTY 3
Madison County’s sixth inning rally was cut short Thursday. The Red Raiders entered the inning behind 4-1 and scored a pair of runs before a grounder ended the inning. Madison County failed to get a hit in the top of the seventh inning, preserving the win for Savannah Christian.
Garrett Dowell led all players in the game with three hits. His one RBI drive came in the last run of the sixth inning. He registered the first hit and run of the game, opening with a single to left field and reaching home plate on an error at shortstop.
Savannah Christian tied the game with a sacrifice fly ball in the bottom of the fourth inning and took the lead on a wild pitch in the fifth. After a walk put runners at the corners, Savanah Christian cleared the bases with a triple that extended the lead to 4-1.
Madison County started a rally in the sixth inning when Adam Echols reached base on an error. Caleb Deavers followed with a single to center field. Echols scored on Ben Bray’s single up the middle and Dowell hit to the same spot to bring Bray home.
Russ Bray started the game and pitched five innings. He struck out five and allowed four hits. Luke Brown pitched the sixth inning and didn’t allow a run despite walking three batters.
ROME 8, MADISON COUNTY 3
Madison County squandered a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning, allowing Rome to score four runs to pick up the win.
Jarrett Moore started the sixth inning by allowing two walks. He recovered with a strikeout, but after both runners stole bases, he gave up a sacrifice fly ball which tied the game 5-5. An error at third base allowed Rome to go ahead 6-5 and a pair of singles extended the lead to 8-5. Madison County had no answer in the top of the seventh.
Rome took an early lead by scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning. A dropped third strike allowed another run to score in the second inning.
Madison County took the lead in the top of the third with five-straight two-out hits. Dowell doubled to left field and Austin Baddeley’s single placed runners at the corners. Colby Smith singled to first base to bring courtesy runner Cooper Brown home. Will Whitehead tied the game with a line drive to right field and Echols’ double to center field brought two runs home to give the Red Raiders a 4-2 advantage.
Dowell struck out two batters in the bottom of the third, but he also surrendered five walks. Two walks drove in runs to tie the game 4-4. Madison County regained the lead with a bases loaded walk in the top of the fifth.
MADISON COUNTY 5, KELL 0
The Red Raiders held on to a slim 1-0 lead throughout their game with Kell before scoring four runs in the final two innings to put the game away.
Will Whitehead’s run on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning was the only run of the game until the top of the sixth inning.
Dowell started the sixth inning by reaching on an error. He scored on Baddeley’s triple and Baddeley scored on Smith’s liner into center field. A walk and an error loaded the bases and Bray drew another walk to bring Luke Brown home. Madison County led 4-0 after six innings. Whitehead scored the last run with a grounder up the middle which brought Baddeley across the plate.
Baddeley and Stephens Brooks combined for the shutout. Baddeley struck out eight batters in six innings and only allowed two hits. Brooks allowed a run and a walk in his only inning. Baddeley, Smith and Whitehead had two hits each.
