DANIELSVILLE – Madison Count’s typical scoring woes cost it another game Friday night against St. Pius X on senior night.
Kayla McPherson scored 32 points on the Golden Lions, but Tiffany Wilson and Caitlyn Arwood combined for the remaining 18 and neither scored in the fourth quarter. The stagnant offense allowed St. Pius to win 55-50.
“We never got our tempo going,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “We preach tempo, tempo, tempo. We couldn’t create turnovers, couldn’t create tempo. We were (close) to a bunch of steals and they were just out of our hands. It was one of those nights where we didn’t rotate quick enough.
“And rebounds, they killed us. If you look at the score chart, within two feet of the basket, they just wore us out. It feels like we didn’t get a lot of contributions from others. I felt the entire night like we were out of sync.”
Madison County (15-10, 5-3 Region 8-AAAA) led 47-40 early in the fourth quarter after a pair of layups by McPherson. St. Pius X (17-7, 3-5 Region 8-AAAA) clamped down on her the rest of the quarter and Madison County’s other players couldn’t convert wide open shots into points.
Madison County’s stagnation allowed St. Pius to end the game on a 15-3 run to win. At the most, St. Pius led 54-47 before McPherson drained a deep three-pointer to cut the score to 54-50. She didn’t have another open shot and the Golden Lions sunk a late free throw to put the game out of reach.
“I almost feel like having (last) Tuesday off was a curse,” Lampe said. “We were playing okay ball. We were rolling along. We just have to come back and refocus Monday.”
Fortunately for the Red Raiders, they were already locked into the AAAA State Playoffs and they don’t have to wait long for their rematch with the Golden Lions. Madison County meets St. Pius X in the first round of the Region 8-AAAA Championship Tournament. No. 1 seed Stephens County will play the winner of Oconee County and North Oconee’s play-in game.
