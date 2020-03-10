With as good as the pitching was Monday night in Madison County’s game with Walnut Grove, it’s fitting the game would be decided on a fielding error.
An error with two outs in the top of the seventh allowed Garrett Dowell to score from second base, breaking a 0-0 tie. Madison County won the pitching duel 1-0. Russ Bray pitched five scoreless innings for the Red Raiders, allowing just two hits and striking out three batters. Cooper Brown and Adam Echols pitched the remaining two innings, allowing no hits and striking out two batters each.
Dowell, who started the seventh inning with a single to second base, had all three of Madison County’s hits. Each of his hits came as a leadoff batter, but he ran into double plays after his first two hits. He finally reached second base in the seventh inning when Austin Baddeley walked. Baddeley was Madison County’s first base runner besides Dowell since Luke Brown was hit by a pitch in the top of the third inning.
With runners on first base and second base, Will Whitehead hit a pop fly to right field. Dowell wasn’t able to tag up, but Walnut Grove’s second baseman missed the throw into the infield, allowing Dowell to sprint all the way to home plate for the game-winning run.
Despite his shutout performance, Bray didn’t have any easy innings. He surrendered walks in three of his five innings, as well as a double in the bottom of the third inning and a single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Walnut Grove also had a base runner in the bottom of the second inning because of an error. Bray impressively recovered in each instance. Walnut Grove was 0-for-11 with a runner on base with three strikeouts.
Brown and Echols both had three-up, three-down innings in their chances on the mound. Brown only needed to throw 14 pitches in the sixth inning and he struck out the first two batters he faced. Echols worked even faster, tossing just nine pitches with a pair of strikeouts.
