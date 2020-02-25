DANIELSVILLE - The Madison County girls’ soccer team has been on a roll as of late, most recently defeating Cedar Shoals at home.
Tuesday, the Red Raiders beat the Jaguars 1-0 with the only goal coming from Keri Janosik in the 15th minute. Janosik has now scored in every game this season. Josie Johnson scored the win and the clean sheet, her third of 2020. Despite the victory, head coach Lee Reno still sees a lot of room for improvement.
“We definitely have to work on finishing and we’re going to work on transitioning,” Reno said. “We maintained possession a lot better in this game. The passing and movement we worked on in practice, we could see it in the game a little bit, it’s ultimately the final third that’s killing us at the moment. We’re not putting up goals like we should be.
“(Madison County’s issues) are self-inflicted. I will say, Cedar’s program has improved a while lot from where they were several years ago, but I definitely feel like with all the possession we had today, we should have had more goal.”
Madison County (3-2, 0-0 region 8-AAAA) scored its only goal of the game in the 15th minute when she received a low pass and kicked it across the turf and through the frame. The Red Raiders struggled to find clean shots the rest of the night, but came close to scoring four other times, including one shot where the ball careened off the cross bar.
“Keri has been on a roll,” he said. “She’s actually scored in every single game this season. She’s putting them in, I hope we continue that success, but I’d love for her to start getting more than one a game and start getting (Hallee) Nash involved. I think Nash is going to have to be a little more of a playmaker.”
Madison County takes its three-game winning streak into Social Circle (2-1, 0-0 region 8-AA) Friday night. A win would give the Red Raiders their first three-game winning streak since 2018. The game begins at 5:30.
“Friday’s game will be a chance to get three wins in a row. We’d like to go in with as much confidence as possible. We’ve never played Social Circle before, so we’ll see what they look like when we get there on Friday.”
BOYS SOCCER: CEDAR SHOALS 3, MADISON COUNTY 0
Madison County (1-3-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) attempted the first shot on goal, but it's too bad it didn't make the most of the opportunity. Cedar Shoals responded with a goal of its own at the sixth minute immediately following a good save by Kaleb Lee.
The Jaguars extended their lead on a free kick right outside the box at the 17th minute. Lee nearly had the save, but the ball somehow rolled below his ribs and into the net. Cedar Shoals added another goal to put the game out of reach.
