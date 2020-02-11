WATKINSVILLE – The Madison County's girls' basketball team didn't get going in the region tournament until the second quarter of the consolation game Friday night.
By then, the Red Raiders had already lost their first round game to Oconee County and trailed Stephens County 24-5. Kayla McPherson did all she could to make the game close, but even her 46 points weren't enough to prevent a 65-57 loss.
Madison County finished fourth in the Region 8-AAAA Tournament and will travel to Northwest Whitfield in the first round of the AAAA State Tournament. Northwest Whitfield are the champions of Region 6-AAAA.
"In the last six minutes of the game, we actually started playing ball," said head coach Dan Lampe. "It was too much, too late. We have not played good ball. We have one game now to rectify that. They just have to want it.
"We're not playing any kind of good defense. We're not boxing out, we're not passing well, not shooting well. We've got a basketball deficiency. Our main goal against Stephens County, don't give them any three's to start the game. What do we do? We don't rotate correctly and we give them four or five threes. Any team with shooting woes, we show up in the gym, they're going to start shooting well."
The rest of the team accounted for 11 points, led by Tiffany Wilson's six points. No one for Madison County (15-12, 5-3 Region 8-AAAA) scored in the second half besides McPherson. She scored 45 points in the last three quarters and 34 points in the second half.
Her slow start was attributed to Madison County trying to get multiple players involved in the offense. It had to strip the offense down and rely on McPherson to keep the game competitive.
"Sometimes, I have to do that. I have to score the points," McPherson said. "It was a struggle to get our press together, get the offense going.
"I should have been (going to the rim) from the start. I should have been finishing layups. Instead, I took the crazy three's, that I know I can make, but I need to know when to take them and when to go to the basket."
Madison County settles for the No. 4 seed and will travel to Northwest Whitfield for the first time since 2018. Lampe alluded to Madison County's past success on the road against northwest Georgia teams. The Red Raiders defeated Northwest Whitfield 59-46 as the No. 2 seed in 2018, and they upset Heritage, Catoosa 48-45 in 2017.
"We've had success up there," Lampe said. "We've won every time we've gone up there the last 10 years. If we just come out, and play the game the entire time like we did these last six minutes, we're going to do well. Win or lose, I'm okay with that."
