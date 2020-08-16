Madison County High School senior basketball star Kayla McPherson announced her college choice Sunday — the University of North Carolina.
McPherson is one of the nation’s most prized recruits and of the post prolific scorers to ever play in the area. She averaged over 36.3 points per game in her junior season for Madison County, including a 63-point game against Stephens County. McPherson was as a first-team all-state selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and was also named the Class AAAA Player of the Year by the AJC. She was also selected as the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year.
Here is McPherson’s Instagram announcement:
“First off I would like to thank God, without him in my life I would not have been able to do the things that I love too do, while also being successful at them. Next I wanna thank my Mom and Dad for helping me through this process and helping me figure out what is best for me. Without you guys this decision would have been so much harder than it has been, I love you guys lots . Thank you to my all my coaches in Madison County and Madison County High School. These past 4 years, you all have pushed me to be the best player and best student I can be, and it has paid off. Thank you to the Team Elite for putting me in front of all of the amazing college coaches and putting me in the best situations possible. To my AAU coach, Coach Chad, thank you for believing in me from the very beginning, and helping shape and mold me into the player I am today. Last but certainly not least, Thank you to all of the College coaches who recruited me and offered me a opportunity to attend their great University’s. I am very grateful for all of them and I hope the best for all of you (until we meet on the court). I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at, The University Of North Carolina Go Tar Heels”
