Madison County’s region title defense will happen in friendly confines next week.
The Red Raiders tied Oconee County at the top of the Region 8-4A standings with a 1-0 victory Thursday (Sept. 19) night. After going to the second tiebreaker, Madison County was declared the regular season region champs.
Unlike last season, the Raiders already know their first-round opponent. North Oconee decided to sit the tournament out after a 3-21 season where they finished region play winless. St. Pius X joins the tournament proper without a play-in game. Madison County (14-10, 7-1) defeated St. Pius (9-15, 2-6) in Atlanta 14-1 on August 15, and grinded out a 3-0 win at home on September 5.
“It just gives us an idea of who we will play,” Morgan said. “But, I think it’s important for us to focus on our girls no matter what opponent we play. If we look by an opponent, we’re not doing our job as coaches to focus them on themselves.
“if they play well and do things right, no matter who we play, we feel like we can play with anybody. We’ve got to get a few good days of practice in before the St. Pius game and come ready to play that Tuesday because we will have two games that day.”
St. Pius is the only team in the tournament with more runs allowed than runs scored. They’ve scored 128 riuns this year, but only 21 runs have come in region play. They’ve allowed a whopping 175 runs.
On the other side of the bracket are Oconee County (16-8, 7-1) and Stephens County (12-10, 4-4). The 1-0 loss to Madison County is the Warriors only loss in region play. They defeated the Raiders 5-4 on August 29 to take the early lead in the standings. However, they did have one more close call, a 4-3 win at Stephens County on September 12. The Warriors defeated the Indians 12-0 at home on August 22.
Madison County had no problems with Stephens County all season, winning both games by a combined score of 21-2. Neither game lasted beyond the fifth inning. Since losing to the Indians in Columbus in 2017, the Raiders have won five-straight over Stephens County and have only allowed two or more runs once in that span.
Oconee County’s potent offense led the region with 182 total runs scored, and their 68 runs against region foes tied them with Madison County. But the Raiders have the Warriors beat in runs allowed. 125 runs have crossed home plate against the Warriors, versus 68 against the Raiders.
Stephens County also has more total runs (150) than Madison County (140). Their 112 runs allowed is why their overall record is close to .500. In region play, they’ve scored and allowed 52 runs.
The double-elimination tournament begins Tuesday, October 1 at noon. Madison County plays St. Pius X in game one, Oconee County and Stephens County meet at 2:00. The winner of the tournament will represent Region 8-4A as a No. 1 seed in the 4A state tournament.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
TUESDAY
Game 1: 12:00 No. 1 Madison County vs. No. 4 St. Pius X
Game 2: 2:00 No. 2 Oconee County vs. No. 3 Stephens County
Game 3: 4:00 loser of G1 vs. loser of G2
Game 4: 6:00 winner of G1 vs. winner of G2
THURSDAY
Game 5: 2:00 winner of G3 vs. loser of G4
Game 6: 4:00 winner of G4 vs. winner of G5
Game 7: 6:00 rematch of G6 if G4 winner falls.
