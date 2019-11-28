Two weeks ago Madison County was just thankful to be in the Class AAAA state playoffs. Now, the Red Raiders are a win away from the state semifinals and three away from a state championship.
First, Madison County (6-6, 1-3 Region 8-AAAA) needs to get past rebounding powerhouse Sandy Creek in the quarterfinals. The Red Raiders meet the Fighting Patriots for the first time ever Friday night, Nov. 27. The game will be played at Sandy Creek's stadium known as the Battlefield.
Sandy Creek (11-1, 5-1 Region 5-AAAA) is a program on an upward trajectory after a slow start to Brett Garvin's tenure as head coach. The Fighting Patriots finished 12-9 through his first two seasons. They ended the 2019 regular season with a 9-1 record, the only loss coming to region champions Cartersville. Sandy Creek defeated its first and second round opponents (Denmark and Americus-Sumter) by a combined score of 98-14.
Earlier this decade, Sandy Creek was a dominant force in Georgia. From 2008-to-2013, it won six-straight region titles and three state championship games. Its record during that stretch was 78-4.
Sandy Creek's success extends beyond its own trophy case. Numerous Fighting Patriots have gone on to play major college football and six have spent time in the NFL. The most famous Sandy Creek alum is Pro Bowl wide receiver Calvin Johnson.
MATCHUPS
Sandy Creek's offensive isn't too different from some other offenses the Red Raiders have played this year. The difference comes in the athletes running the offense.
Sandy Creek operates out of the spread and places its trust on the arm of Matthew Williams. He has proven worthy of that trust by leading the offense to over 500 points through 12 games this season. Williams doesn't keep the ball in his hands very long because his receivers don't waste much time getting open, especially Brian Branch. Williams completes most of his passes to Branch. On deeper routes, Ahmad Jackson tends to get a lot of passes thrown his way.
Williams regularly throws for more than 300 yards but this isn't a one-dimensional offense. The running game with Rashad Amos is good for around 150 yards each game.
Madison County's defense has dominated the previous two games, especially at the line of scrimmage. But Williams' quick reads and release in the passing game, with his athletic receivers getting open quickly will present a new challenge for the Red Raiders. Madison County's success on defense will rely on if the defensive line can get pressure on Williams soon enough to get him off balance.
The matchup for the Red Raider offense isn't much better. Sandy Creek has only allowed 168 points this season and have prevented eight teams from scoring two touchdowns. The defense was gashed in games against Cartersville and Cedartown, but those teams competed for the Region 5-AAAA Championship.
The Fighting Patriots have experience against offenses similar to Madison County. They defeated Ridgeland earlier in the season and defeated them 43-7. However, they haven't seen triple option like Madison County's, one where the team sticks to the flexbone, but can pass the ball around if it needs to.
The Red Raiders will need more great performances by Martavian Cooper, Dayton Gresham and the offensive line to outscore Sandy Creek. The Patriot defensive line might be the toughest the Red Raiders have seen all year, but that line hasn't gone up against a triple option blocking scheme for a full 48 minutes yet.
