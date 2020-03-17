Madison County went on a tear in the bottom of the sixth inning scoring four runs against Walnut Grove.
Unfortunately, the Red Raiders allowed the Warriors to score eight runs in the first three innings. Madison County’s bats didn’t show up in time and Walnut Grove added another run in the seventh inning to leave Danielsville with a 9-4 win.
Madison County (6-8, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) didn’t get a hit until Austin Baddeley’s single in the bottom of the fourth inning. That was the Red Raiders’ last hit until the eighth batter took the plate in the sixth inning. Madison County ended the game with just three hits, but it reached on four errors, six walks and one catcher’s interference.
The Red Raiders failed to take advantage of the free baserunners in the first half of the contest. When Adam Echols reached on a one-out error in the second inning, Colby Smith followed by hitting into a double play. After two batters were given free bases in the third inning, with just one out, Garrett Dowell struckout and Brady Bates hit a ground ball.
Madison County finally took advantage of free bases in the sixth inning, but it was already down 8-0. Garrett Dowell, Bates and Baddeley all walked the bases loaded. The next two batters got out without bringing a run home, but an error by the shortstop prevented a third out and allowed Dowell and Bates to score. Russ Bray walked to load the bases again. Eli Akins and Brock McElroy followed with a pair of singles to cut the score to 8-4.
Walnut Grove added an extra insurance run in the top of the seventh. Madison County showed some life with a pair of two-out walks, but it couldn’t bring either runner home.
Walnut Grove scored five of its runs off just one hit in the first inning. Chris Wilbanks walked three batters and three more reached on fielding errors. The first error led to the Warriors first run as Echols’ mishap at shortstop allowed a run to come in from third base. A double, followed by an error in the outfield allowed the other four runs to score and the Warriors led 5-0 after one inning.
The Warriors started the third inning with two hits and two outs. Something had to give and it was the Red Raiders’ defense. Walnut Grove’s next three batters registered two singles and a walk to bring in three more runs, extending the lead to 8-0.
SPRING SPORTS POSTPONED
The Madison County baseball team was scheduled to start Region 8-AAAA play this week with a three-game series against North Oconee. However, the coronavirus outbreak in the United States prompted Madison County to suspend athletic competition. No make up date has been announced and Madison County’s plans to resume after a two-week break are also uncertain.
