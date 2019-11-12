The GHSA announced the approved regions for the next two athletic seasons Tuesday afternoon following the reclassification committee meeting.
Madison County’s region didn’t feature any surprises. North Oconee remained in Region 8-AAAA while Cedar Shoals, Chestatee, East Hall, Flowery Branch, Jefferson and North Oconee joined the region, bringing it to seven teams.
Jackson County was slated to join the region, but it appealed its inclusion in Class AAAA and opted to move into Class AAAAA. North Hall and White County also presented a conundrum to the committee, but both schools dropped to Class AAA.
Region 8-AAAA is an easy region to travel in. The furthest school is Chestatee at 56 miles away and Flowery Branch is slightly closer at 51.4 miles away. Cedar Shoals is the closest with only 19.6 miles separating the two schools and Jefferson is a mere 26.6 miles away.
The new alignment creates interesting and compelling matchups in every sport, but boys’ soccer might be the most competitive sport in the region. All seven teams made the state playoffs in their respective classes last season. Jefferson and East Hall met in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs. The Dragons beat the Vikings 1-0 on route to a Final Four appearance. Chestatee’s season also ended in the second round in a close game.
Basketball, softball and baseball will also have a heap of teams jockeying for the top of Region 8-AAAA. While football is top heavy with Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Cedar Shoals, the other four teams each have a chance to earn the final playoff spot.
