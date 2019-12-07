Madison County is fine taking its lumps in December, as long as they help the Red Raiders accomplish their goals in February.
While the Red Raiders took a few lumps in the 60-56 loss to Elbert County Friday night, they also got closer to those goals as Nolan Hill had the breakout performance head coach Bryan Bird expected of him. Hill led the team with 20 points and was also a factor on defense. Rod Jones added nine points and Adam Metts scored seven.
“I’ve had a feeling Nolan was going to eventually start breaking out,” Bird said. “He did that offensively tonight. He was all over the place at times. In a night where we couldn’t find a way to put the ball in the basket, he was the one carrying the water for us.
“I tell our guys all the time, sometimes you’re the star, sometimes you help the star. He was the one leading us tonight so we’re looking forward to him doing that more throughout the year..”
Hill opened the game with a layup and a pair of foul shots to put Madison County (1-5, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) ahead of Elbert County (2-2, 0-0 Region 8-AA) 4-0 early. Elbert County had the lead momentarily before a quick run with points by Jones and Harrison Kirkland put the Red Raiders back on top 11-6.
The Blue Devils responded with a 19-2 run to regain the lead and stretch it to 25-13. A free throw by Hill and a floater by Adadrian Willingham cut snapped Elbert County’s run and sparked a run for Madison County. The Red Raiders entered halftime on an 11-2 run to cut the score to 27-24 at halftime.
Madison County and Elbert County traded buckets early in the third quarter before the Blue Devils went on a 12-2 run to stretch its lead back to double-digits (47-33). That's as large as Elbert County’s lead would become. Madison County cut the score to 47-37 at the end of the third quarter and a pair of free throws by Hill sliced the score back to single-digits (47-39).
Shots by Metts, Hill and Jones brought Madison County within one shot of tying the game (48-45) but Madison County was never able to come within three points. Elbert County eventually won 60-56.
“They’re more athletic, a lot more physically athletic and a little bit stronger,” Bird said. “We’re not going to play many games where we’ll have more size than people. But we’ve got to make shots. We struggled with the ball the whole night.
“It puts so much pressure on every possession when you can’t score because it’s so tough to get those points. It’s just one of those nights where we didn’t have our best game offensively.”
Madison County doesn’t have a day to wallow in defeat, the Red Raiders travel to Loganville on Saturday to play the Red Devils at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.