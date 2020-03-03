The Madison County baseball team defeated Chestatee in the first part of a double-header Friday night, but the War Eagles left Danielsville with a win in game two.
Madison County (5-6, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) needed eight hits and five walks to score seven runs and beat Chestatee 7-5 in the first game. Austin Baddeley earned the win with five strikeouts in five innings. Cooper Brown got the save with a pair of shutout innings.
Despite five hits and 10 walks in game two, Madison County lost to Chestatee 9-2. Russ Bray started for the Red Raiders and he allowed six hits and five walks which led to the War Eagles scoring four runs against him. Stephen Brooks, Garrett Dowell and Cohen Strickland allowed the other five runs.
With Tuesday’s (March. 3) game with Gainesville being rained out, Madison County’s next scheduled game is Thursday (March. 5) at home against Walnut Grove.
MADISON COUNTY 7, CHESTATEE 5
Madison County had a hot start to game one. After Baddeley retired Chestatee on eight pitches, Dowell and Jarret Moore opened the bottom of the first inning with a pair of singles. Dowell scored on a wild pitch. Austin Echols walked and he and Moore cruised to second on Colby Smith’s ground out. Bray drove Moore and Echols home with a line drive to right field. Madison County led 3-0.
Chestatee cut the score to 3-2 with a series of three-straight two-out singles. Two balks and a wild pitch by Baddeley allowed a tying run to score before the end of the second inning. The War Eagles took a 4-3 lead in the top of the third inning with a sacrifice fly ball.
The Red Raiders quickly took back the lead in the bottom of the third. Baddeley started the inning with a single and he advanced to second on an error. Echols drove him home with a double to right field. He advanced to third and scored on a pair of ground outs. They extended the lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning, each of the runs came with two outs. Smith watched a series of pitches for a bases loaded walk and Baddeley scored on a wild pitch.
Chestatee appeared to have a rally brewing in the top of the fifth inning when it put runners at the corners with a double and an error. A ground ball to Echols drove in one run to cut the score to 7-5 with only one out. Baddeley answered with a strikeout and a ground out to end the inning.
Brown entered the game in the sixth inning and he needed just 22 pitches to retire the War Eagles twice, earning himself the save and Madison County the victory.
CHESTATEE 9, MADISON COUNTY 2
Madison County had the base runners in game two, it just couldn’t produce the timely contact. The Red Raiders went 2-of-9 with runners in scoring position. Neither of their two hits led to runs. Madison County’s runs came from an error in the second inning and a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Bray started the game well on the mound for the Red Raiders with two quick outs, but a single, two walks and a wild pitch handed the War Eagles an early 1-0 advantage. Madison County tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning with the error by Chestatee’s catcher.
The War Eagles took the lead for good in the top of the third inning. They started the inning with a walk and a single brought the first runner home. Chestatee loaded the bases with just one out and brought one more run home with a sacrifice fly. The War Eagles led 3-1.
Chestatee stretched its lead to 6-1 in the fifth inning with a double and a wild pitch. A bases loaded walk in the sixth inning gave the War Eagles a 7-1 lead and they added two final runs in the seventh inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.