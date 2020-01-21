Madison County had avenged its early season loss to Stephens County. Its defense stepped up in the fourth quarter and its offense was forcing fouls on the other end.
All the Red Raiders had to do was make free throws. They had 17 chances to add to its the and pull away with the win. Instead, they made only six of the free throws and Stephens County capitalized to steal an 81-79 victory.
“We missed 11 free throws in the fourth quarter. That’s the game right there,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “They made theirs , we didn’t make ours. We didn’t box out. That was our time to separate out, it just wasn’t meant to be.”
Even Kayla McPherson’s 63 points weren’t enough to lead Madison County (13-9, 3-2 Region 8-AAAA) to victory. Her teammates contributed just 16 points with second leading scorer Tiffany Wilson scoring just four points. Wilson missed five free throws in the fourth quarter. Ella Chancey added nine points.
The Red Raiders played better against Stephens County (16-5, 4-1 Region 8-AAAA) than it had in December. They took an 8-6 lead early on a McPherson layup and led until the middle of the fourth quarter. Madison County never led by more than eight points and Lampe credits the Indians ability against the press for keeping the lead slim.
“They handle our press. That’s the problem,” he said. “We have to find a way to rattle them.”
Ironically, Madison County had a chance to take over the game following a missed free throw. Chancey earned a trip to the line and made her first bucket. She missed the second, but secured her own rebound and made a shot to extend Madison County’s lead to 65-60.
Stephens County scored next, cutting the score to 65-62, but the Red Raiders clamped down on the Indians afterwards. Wilson drew three fouls during the stretch, but only made one shot. Six chances to score uncontested points and Madison County only had a 66-62 lead to show for it.
The Indians fought back to tie the game and then gained the lead on a single free throw before building the lead up to 73-70. Back-to-back layups by McPherson gave the lead back to the Red Raiders. Taliyah Darden drew a foul and made one shot to bring the lead to 75-73.
It appeared like momentum was back on Madison County’s side, but a three-pointer silenced the crowd and swung the lead back towards the visiting side. Stephens County wouldn’t relinquish the lead and went on to win 81-79.
