The Georgia High School Association released the 2020-2022 reclassification list Tuesday morning and the results on Madison County High School were minimal.
The Red Raiders are staying in 4A despite speculation of a jump to 5A. However, Madison County's region (8-AAAA) will look vastly next season. Stephens County and Oconee County drop down to 3A, while St. Pius X leaps into 6A, leaving Madison County and North Oconee as the only returning Region 8-AAAA schools.
The GHSA hasn't realigned the regions yet as schools have a chance to appeal their classification until Monday, November 11. But looking at the 4A class, one can easily begin to shape the future Region 8-AAAA as local schools Cedar Shoals, Jackson County and Jefferson join 4A.
The rest of Region 8-AAAA is a mystery. The complexion of the region depends on the dividing line the GHSA creates. If I-85 is the line and schools south of the interstate make up region 8, Madison County may form region rivalries with schools like Greater Atlanta Christian, Stephenson and/or Stone Mountain.
If Lake Lanier is factored into the equation, Flowery Branch, Chestatee, East Hall, North Hall and/or White County may get lumped into Region 8-AAAA. Or the region could remain as a five-team group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.