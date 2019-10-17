2019 was already a season of firsts for the Madison County volleyball team, and the Red Raiders added a few more firsts Thursday with a victory over North Oconee in the Region 8-4A Tournament.
The win over the Titans was the first in program history. Madison County claimed the No. 3 seed out of the tournament, its first time entering the state playoffs as any seed other than a No. 4. The Red Raiders accomplished both feats with a dramatic, come-from-behind, five-set thriller.
“That felt almost like picking up a first round state playoff win,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “It was a team we’ve never beat before and we did it in a three-out-of-five format. It was good to pick up momentum against North Oconee going into the tournament.”
The prize for beating North Oconee is a trip to Woodward Academy in College Park on Saturday, October 19, where the Raiders play No. 2 Northwest Whitfield. Madison County saves 79 miles of travel because if it had lost Thursday, the Raiders would have traveled to Lafayette High School instead.
“Typically, you get a little bit of an advantage not having to play a No. 1 seed,” Cooper said. “It’ll still be really tough competition. A really big advantage of being a No. 3 seed is it cut our travel time in half. We’re not having to make a big, long trip to make us lackadaisical. That’s definitely a big positive.”
MADISON COUNTY 3, NORTH OCONEE 2
Madison County had to play its best against North Oconee, a program used to winning region tournament matches and advancing in the state playoffs. The Raiders ended up playing the best match of its history, defeating North Oconee 3-2.
“We kept our service errors to a minimum,” he said. “We hit a rough patch midseason to where we might have nine or 10 service errors and that was rough, we took a few losses for that. But I think it happened at the right time for us to where we could get back in the gym, get some technique adjustments.
“And on our end in receive, North Oconee is a very good serving team and we were able to minimize their aces and take it a step further and put a lot of balls on target in that first receive to where we’re getting swings before we have to send it over to their side. Emma Walsh had had a really big night for us. Any time the serve went to her, she put it on target. That freed us up to swing away before North Oconee had a chance to touch it.”
The night wasn’t full of triumph however, North Oconee won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-20. Madison County kept pace with the Titans early in both sets, but lulls late in the sets allowed the Titans to pull away and win.
While Madison County did slow down offensively late in the third set, long service runs by Jacey Belk and Jaye McPherson allowed the Raiders to take an 11-4 lead. When Madison County slacked on offense, the serve receives picked up, preventing North Oconee from going on meaningful runs and preserving an eventual 25-21 victory.
Still down 2-1 overall, Madison County won the most intense set of the match to extend the series into a fifth set. Madison County defeated North Oconee 26-24 in a set featuring six ties and three lead changes. When the Raiders took a 16-14 lead, the Titans never regained it. North Oconee did tie the game two more times. The last instance knotted the set at 24-all before the Raiders scored two points for the win.
Madison County carried the momentum into the final set and jumped to a 12-6 lead, but the Titans charged back to steal a 13-12 lead. The Raiders interrupted the run and answered North Oconee with three game-deciding points to win 15-13.
“Coming into the region tournament, for the last three weeks in a row, we had already played three five-set matches,” Cooper said. “It was nice to get the schedule set up that way to where we could get some five-set experience before region tournament time. It was nice to have that five-set experience when it really counted against North Oconee.
McPherson led the team with a season-high 27 kills across the five sets, she added 18 digs and three aces.
Walsh also had 18 digs and led the squad with 24 serve receives. Belk had 50 assists and Keri Janosik had nine blocks. Vivian Hajdu had a team-high six aces and registered 16 digs.
“She (McPherson) had a phenomenal night swinging at the net, and Keri (Janosik) had nine blocks. That’s huge for one, to score a point off of that before the ball even gets to our side. And number two, it’s always a big momentum swing to pick up a big block.
“Hayley Daniels had a typical night for Hayley Daniels. Swung consistently to where the defense had to work. Sometimes the best you can get out of your swing is putting the other team in a position to where they can’t get a good swing.
MADISON COUNTY VS. NORTHWEST WHITFIELD
Northwest Whitfield isn’t a typical No. 2 seed because they’re used to being a No. 1 seed and hosting in the playoffs. They had won two-straight region titles going into 2019 and have been the class of their area for much of the decade.
The Bruins on 30-10 on the year and are coming off a 3-1 loss to Lafayette in the Region 6-4A Championship Match.
“Watching film of them, they’re not gigantic but they’ve got a couple of girls with size,” Cooper said. “Something I noticed (of them) as a whole, they’re a fairly athletic team. They move well, and there’s a big pretty club environment in that section of the state. They’re going to have experience as well to couple with that athleticism.”
