What a difference a year, and a new offensive line coach make.
This time last year, Madison County was at a low point. Abysmal outings on offense led to a 1-5 start going into an off week before region play. Thanks to more offensive production, starting at the line of scrimmage, the Red Raiders head into the first off week of 2019 with a 3-3 record, and have been competitive in every game.
“We’ve gotten a whole lot better up front,” said head coach Chris Smith. “You look at our first game against Cedar (Shoals) to now, our offensive line is getting the job done.
“I think we’re blocking a lot better than we were as we’ve progressed through the season. I think we’re able to execute more of the offense than we were this time last year. We’ve just got to continue to progress.”
While the offense has been better, Smith still sees room for improvement, especially when it comes to how other players on offense block.
“We’re still having issues with our skill players and getting kids blocked at the second level,” he said. “It hasn’t been what we’re doing up front; those guys have been playing solid. We’ve got to find guys that are selfless and willing to get it done on the perimeter.
“When we do that, it makes us an even better football team. The ones that are there are capable of doing it, they just have to commit to it. I tell them all the time, there should be a different person having a big night every Friday. The same person isn’t going to light the stat sheet up every night. We’ve got to get back to work and get better”
The Red Raiders used the off week to work on this issue and make other self-improvements. Next week, is all about North Oconee, the first Region 8-4A opponent of the season.
“You want to win every game, but these right here matter,” Smith said. “When you start region play, it matters. When we start winning these games it gets us closer to the goal we have set for ourselves and that’s the state playoffs.
“We’ve got a week off to get guys healed up, and we get two weeks to prepare for North Oconee. We’ll go back to work next week; we’ll have a solid game plan ready and we’ll get our kids ready to play.”
PERSONNEL
Willie Gaines: light MCL sprain. Questionable
Douglas Willingham: suspension. Eligible, must re-earn spot.
“He’s going to come back to work and I expect him to insert himself back in if he practices with the right attitude and does what he’s supposed to,” Smith said.
