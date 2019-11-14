The string of comfortable weather at Madison County football games ends this Friday night in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Red Raiders travel to Ridgeland (6-4, 5-1 Region 6-AAAA) to play the Region 6-AAAA Champions. Ridgeland is in Rossville Ga., just eight miles from Chattanooga, Tenn. The forecast predicts the temperature to be 47 degrees at kickoff and will dip into the 30’s by the end of the game.
If the weather wasn’t enough of a challenge, Madison County (4-6, 1-3 Region 8-AAAA) has to play the winners of one of the state’s most competitive regions. The Panthers started region play with a loss to Northwest Whitfield, before winning. The Panthers won close games with Gilmer and Pickens along the way.
Scoring isn’t an issue for Rossville which averages 30.4 points per game. But scoring defense hasn’t been an issue for Madison County as long as the offense maintains possession and scores points. And defense isn’t a strength for Rossville which allows 30.3 points per game and has only held one opponent under 20 points.
If Madison County can prevent the turnovers and penalties which killed drives and momentum through this season, it can have success against Rossville. But if those same issues rear their ugly heads, Madison County’s defense will have to keep from wearing down against a great offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.